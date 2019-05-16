G2 Capital Advisors Announces Multiple Promotions And New Hires

BOSTON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Capital Advisors, LLC ("G2") continues to advance with the promotion of three instrumental leaders, and the hiring of five key additions to the firm's team. These developments underscore the breadth of our firm's capabilities and rapid growth trajectory.

Promotions since September 2018 include Ben Wright, Chief Operating Officer; Matthew Konkle, Head of Industry Teams; Victoria Arrigoni, Industrials & Manufacturing Practice Leader; and Konstantin Danilov, Vice President. ­­

"It is gratifying to recognize the contribution of these outstanding leaders to our firm in driving the firm's continued growth," said Jeffrey Unger, Chairman & CEO. "We are extremely proud of the three individuals who have been promoted as they represent G2's differentiated team and our unique value proposition as advisors in the middle market."

Ben Wright promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Wright joined G2 in 2014 as a Vice President specializing in sell-side, buy-side, and capital raise investment banking services. Ben's experience and dedication to the team has had significant impact on the firm's rapid growth. After supporting the Company as the Director of Operations for the last two years, he will continue to support firm efforts as Chief Operating Officer with focused attention on ensuring long-term success through effective mandate execution, resourcing, recruitment and overall organizational development.

Matthew Konkle promoted to Head of Industry Teams. Konkle joined G2 in 2016 as the Technology and Business Services Practice Leader. Konkle has distinguished himself throughout his career not only by his financial acumen but by his executive management and relationship skills. A recognized leader in the ecommerce industry with deep operational experience in outsourced business models and technology, his knowledge and experience will serve him in providing strategic leadership to the firm's industry investment banking teams.

Victoria Arrigoni promoted to Industrials & Manufacturing Practice Leader. Arrigoni joined G2 in 2011 with over 14 years of experience in product manufacturing, institutional investing, and financial advisory services. A prominent force in the firm's middle market transactional efforts advising companies and institutions through a variety of complex situations, Arrigoni will focus her efforts on continued development of the firms' Industrials & Manufacturing practice.

Konstantin Danilov promoted to Vice President. Danilov joined G2 in 2018 and his efforts have focused on the support of special situation and restructuring clients facing financial, liquidity, operational, or market challenges. Konstantin has been tremendously influential in assisting clients by leveraging his bankruptcy advisory background to assist in assessing and implementing financial and operational restructuring strategies.

Following these promotions G2 announces five key additions to the firm including Jeffrey Varsalone, Managing Director; Mike Williams, Director Industrials & Manufacturing; Jennifer Johnson, VP of Marketing; Matthew Ball, Associate; and Jacob Blau, Analyst.

Jeffrey Varsalone, Managing Director in Special Situations brings nearly 20 years of experience to the G2 team with a focus on distressed transactions, including restructuring, turnarounds, workouts, going concern asset sales and representing various stakeholders and parties-in-interest in out of court restructurings and chapter 11 bankruptcies. Prior to joining G2 Capital Advisors, Jeff spent several years in leadership roles in the restructuring groups of three of the largest accounting and financial advisory firms in the U.S. Jeff earned his Juris Doctor from St. John's University School of Law, where he served as an editor for the American Bankruptcy Institute Law Review, and holds his Bachelor of Arts degree from Boston College.

Michael Williams, Director in Industrials & Manufacturing brings over 12 years of investment banking and financial advisory experience executing mergers, acquisitions, capital market financings, corporate strategy and shareholder defense assignments. Prior to joining G2, Mike was at Harris Williams providing advisory services to private and publicly traded companies on mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic advisory assignments across a variety of sectors including the manufacturing, building products, industrial, business services, and technology. Mike holds a Masters of Business Administration from the Darden School at the University of Virginia, and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Boston College.



Jennifer Johnson, Vice President of Marketing brings 6 years of financial marketing experience across investment banking and advisory product areas both domestically and internationally. Prior to joining G2, Jenn played a fundamental role on the global marketing team at Canaccord Genuity focused on strategic marketing initiatives and brand management where she and her team successfully completed an all-encompassing corporate rebrand, developed digital marketing campaigns, annual communication strategies, as well as produced large-scale investor conferences and client events. Jenn holds a M.A. in Marketing & Brand Management from the Savannah College of Art and Design and a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing from Boston College.

Matthew Ball, Associate joins G2 with a focus on our buy-side and business development efforts. Ball previously served as the Business Development Director at FG Gravel, a glass recycling organization, where he initiated and executed a business strategy to implement a high-tech, recycled product for use within the civil engineering sector. Matthew also spent over two years at AXA Investment Managers as a sales resource in the professional services sector. Matthew is a graduate of High Point University, North Carolina with a Double Major in Finance and Marketing.

Jacob Blau, Analyst joins G2 with a focus on supporting the firm's restructuring practice. Previously of Analysis Group Blau spent the last 2+ years supporting various litigation and court cases as a financial consultant conducting advanced valuation and financial analyses. Jacob also spent time as a Securities Analyst at Goldman Sachs working primarily on the Interest Rates desk. Jacob graduated from Williams College, majoring in Economics.

"These key team additions will be vital to driving the continued growth at G2; we are thrilled to have been able to attract such talented and capable executives to our organization," said Jeffrey Unger, CEO of G2. "We welcome our newest team members and are confident their industry experience and transaction expertise will contribute greatly to our clients' successes."

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors.

Securities offered through Western International Securities. Member FINRA, SIPC. G2 Securities and Western International Securities are separate and unaffiliated entities. This does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities.

