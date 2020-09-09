G2 Capital Advisors Grows Restructuring Practice With Four New Hires Including Nate McOmber As Director

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G2 Capital Advisors is proud to announce the continued expansion of its team with the addition of Nate McOmber, who joins the firm's Restructuring and Revitalization Practice as Director of Restructuring based out of G2's San Francisco office. Nate brings two decades of experience in financial, strategic, and operational roles across multiple industries, as well as a strong network in the Technology and Business Services sector in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Nate brings deep technical expertise paired with an operational background that will help our clients navigate complex restructuring dynamics. His strong background supporting early stage technology companies in a financial advisory capacity will enable G2 to expand our focus in the sector, providing restructuring services in conjunction with our investment banking offering," said Ben Wright, Chief Operating Officer at G2.

The Palo Alto native previously served as Senior Vice President for Sherwood Partners where he led dozens of special situation advisory engagements in the early-stage Technology and Business Services space including out-of-court workouts, insolvency proceedings, corporate wind-downs, loan renegotiations, assignments for the benefit of creditors, and asset sale transactions. Nate is recognized for his expertise in implementing comprehensive solutions for troubled companies. Prior to Sherwood Partners Nate held leadership roles within venture-backed cleantech and specialty chemicals companies. "Nate coming to G2 is the next step in our continued strategic investment in the breadth and depth of our financial advisory team. We're excited to expand our capabilities to support additional clients in the early stage technology space," said Jeffrey Unger, Chairman & CEO at G2.

Since February, G2 has added three additional new team members to its Restructuring & Revitalization Practice. Ryan Wittman, Vice President joined the firm after serving as Senior Manager for PerkinElmer, leading the financial team for their services division in the Americas, and acquisitions and divestitures on their Corporate Development team. Prior to PerkinElmer, Ryan was with Brook Venture Partners, a private equity firm focused on the tech–enabled services industry where he led new deal execution and provided CFO services to portfolio companies. In addition, Matt Powers, joined G2 as an Associate from Textron Inc in early February, and most recently Evan Carlson, joined as an Analyst from General Electric where he served as Corporate Development Associate.

G2's team growth highlights the firm's commitment to providing clients unparalleled guidance and the critical support they need to navigate complex markets and operational dynamics faced so far in 2020 with COVID-19. With a significant increase in activity firmwide, these key hires bring unique operational, financial, and transactional experience to support financial restructurings, operational turnarounds, and special situations investment banking engagements.

G2 continues to look for exceptional talent to join our expanding team and encourages reaching out to VP of Talent, Amy McCormack regarding interest in learning more about G2's current openings.

