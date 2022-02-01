G2 Capital Advisors Served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Vitalyst, a portfolio company of Baird Capital, on its Sale to Alithya (NASDAQ: ALYA)

G2 served as sell-side advisor to Vitalyst, portfolio company of Baird Capital, on its sale to Alithya (NASDAQ: ALYA) Tweet this

SITUATION

Vitalyst and prior owner Baird Capital Partners ("Baird") were seeking to further the Company's position as a leading technology services provider building on the strength of its extensive experience in virtual learning and its long-standing partnership with Microsoft. They sought a partner that shared the vision of Vitalyst's growth strategy and its focus on customer and employee satisfaction.

ENGAGEMENT

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC ("G2") was engaged by Vitalyst as its exclusive financial advisor. G2 led a highly targeted, strategic, and efficient sell-side transaction process focused on identifying the right partner for the Company.

OUTCOME

In January 2022, the transaction was successfully executed through a sale to Alithya Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA, "Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation.

"Vitalyst is a highly differentiated service provider that, with Alithya's partnership, is primed to continue on an exciting growth trajectory. We are eager to see what opportunities their new partnership will unlock. This transaction is a fantastic example of G2's strategy of partnering with market-leading organizations within industry verticals that we know incredibly well." said Kerri Ford, G2 Managing Director and Head of Technology & Business Services.

Brett Tucker, Partner at Baird shared, "The Vitalyst management team has done an exceptional job leading the business and we were honored to partner with a best-in-class team at G2. Kerri and the team at G2 ran an outstanding process, and we couldn't be more pleased with the result."

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market.

