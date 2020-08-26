G2 CAPITAL ADVISORS SERVED AS THE EXCLUSIVE SELL-SIDE ADVISOR TO ROADRUNNER TRANSPORTATION IN ITS DIVESTITURE OF ITS TEMPERATURE-CONTROLLED TRUCKLOAD DIVISION TO LAUREL OAK CAPITAL PARTNERS.

CLIENT: Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (Pink: RRTS) ("Roadrunner") has transitioned from being a multi-modal transportation and logistics service provider to being a transportation service provider focused exclusivity on less-than-truckload services. The temperature controlled truckload division, RRTC Holding, Inc., d.b.a A&A Express, LLC ("RRTC Holdings" or the "Company") is a leading provider of temperature-controlled transportation services of food and beverage products for retail and food service customers. The Company is headquartered in South Dakota and services a majority of the lower 48 states with greatest lane density across the Midwest and West regions.

SITUATION:

RRTC Holdings was developed through a rollup of four distinct acquisitions across the Midwest region. The four legal entities were consolidated into one operating company which operated as A&A Express, LLC. Roadrunner was seeking to sell RRTC Holdings as part of a multi-pronged reorganization strategy for Roadrunner to become a national carrier focused solely on providing less-than-truckload transportation services.

ENGAGEMENT:

G2 Capital Advisors, LLC ("G2") was engaged by Roadrunner as the exclusive sell-side advisor to lead a highly targeted and efficient sale process to carve out Roadrunner's temperature-controlled truckload segment.

OUTCOME

The transaction was successfully executed on July 30, 2020 through a sale of RRTC Holding to an affiliate of Laurel Oak Capital Partners ("Laurel Oak"). The acquisition was Laurel Oak's platform investment in the cold chain logistics services and represents a unique opportunity to build upon a strong brand and experienced management team.

The President of A&A Express Tim Anderson said, "My experience in working with G2 throughout the sale process was second to none. They were extremely diligent, hard working and focused on achieving the best outcome for all parties involved. The A&A team is excited to work with our new partners at Laurel Oak who clearly share a common vision for continued growth and exceptional customer service execution for our valued customers."

The Company is well positioned to benefit from the strong tailwinds that have accompanied the temperature controlled transportation segment and, given the solid economic resiliency it has demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 crisis, RRTC Holding will likely continue to play an integral role within the larger cold supply chain industry.

"The market conditions driven by COVID-19 provided unforeseen challenges that required us to find creative ways to drive the due diligence process forward. It was an honor and privilege to work with Roadrunner and A&A's management on the highly strategic divestiture", said Chris Hughes, G2's Managing Director and Transportation & Logistics Practice Leader. "Rena Clark and Emanuel Slater at Laurel Oak were a pleasure to work with and we look forward to tracking their success investing in the cold chain logistics segment."

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems:

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is a leading less-than-truckload provider offering high quality, reliable LTL services under the Roadrunner Freight® brand. Roadrunner's "Ship It Like You Own It" commitment guides the company to provide unparalleled service and reliable LTL solutions for customers. With 31 service centers and strategic partnerships across the country, Roadrunner delivers expansive long haul, regional and next day service in all major US markets.

About G2 Capital Advisors

G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors.

Securities offered through Western International Securities. Member FINRA, SIPC. G2 Securities and Western International Securities are separate and unaffiliated entities. This does not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities.

