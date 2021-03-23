G2 Names FinancialForce the Top Professional Services Automation Software for the Enterprise for Ninth Consecutive Quarter

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce , the leading customer-centric ERP and #1 professional services automation (PSA)* business suite, has been named the #1 vendor in G2's Spring 2021 Enterprise and Mid-Market PSA Grid Reports , marking the ninth consecutive quarter as the top PSA for the enterprise. FinancialForce was also named a leader in Accounting. The rankings are based on hundreds of customer ratings across products and services, and draw from reviews by verified users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

"Everything we do at FinancialForce is focused on helping our customers succeed and drive profitability and growth," said Tony Kender, Chief Revenue Officer, FinancialForce. "We remain deeply committed to delivering the most powerful PSA and ERP solutions that allow services organizations to run their businesses on Salesforce. We thank our customers for sharing their experiences and calling out our product leadership in G2 reviews so that others can learn about the value we bring to businesses."

"FinancialForce PSA is essential to our operations and success in the digital age," said Thom O'Connor, Vice President Services, Elastic. "FinancialForce is our go-to platform for innovation and transformation, enabling us to put the right resources on the right job at the right time, while providing full transparency and allowing us to run our business as efficiently as possible."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

More High Praise from Customers

Highlights from recent FinancialForce PSA customer reviews on G2 include:

FinancialForce PSA meets us where we are – "FinancialForce is the benchmark for PSA solutions. Its broad capabilities around resource management and its ability to integrate with multiple other technologies gives us options to grow into an adoption model."

"FinancialForce is the benchmark for PSA solutions. Its broad capabilities around resource management and its ability to integrate with multiple other technologies gives us options to grow into an adoption model." Excellent insights and organization – "FinancialForce PSA organizes data extremely well. It breaks down all of the subcomponents of a project into the core pieces and is easily configured for changes."

"FinancialForce PSA organizes data extremely well. It breaks down all of the subcomponents of a project into the core pieces and is easily configured for changes." Limitless possibilities – "I like that FinancialForce PSA feels like a very natural extension of Salesforce. It continually rolls out updates and improvements and really listens to feature requests or issues from customers."

You can view the G2 rankings at this link , as well as learn more about Professional Services Automation in the most recent SPI Benchmark report .

About FinancialForce

FinancialForce offers customer-centric business applications on the leading cloud platform from Salesforce. We accelerate business growth with the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation (PSA), enabling real-time insights and intelligent decision-making. See your customers in full color with Salesforce and FinancialForce. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Advent International, Salesforce Ventures, and Technology Crossover Ventures. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com .

*Most adopted PSA solution in SPI Research's 2021 PS Maturity™ Benchmark; most adopted PSA solution by Technology Services Industry Association in 2020; leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Midmarket Finance and Accounting Applications, 2020; #1 Enterprise and Mid-Market PSA and leader in Accounting by G2.

SOURCE FinancialForce

Related Links

https://www.financialforce.com/

