G2 Summer Report Names JotForm #1 in Online Form Builders, Third Quarter in a Row

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JotForm, a leading online form software provider, ranked no. 1 in the Online Form Builder category of review site G2's Summer Report, maintaining the status for three quarters in a row. The ranking comes from hundreds of satisfied G2 users who took the time to review JotForm and leave honest feedback about the product.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer at G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

In addition to JotForm's Online Form Builder ranking, it was also recognized as a leader in the Survey category .

Below are a couple of verified customer reviews:

"I would say I like the sheer amount of forms I can create. We have used JotForm in more ways than I thought possible. When covid first started we did not have processes for many new things thrown our way. Because of JotForm's customizability and HIPAA compliance I was able to build multiple different forms to help make things run smoothly in a very short period of time. I can not recommend JotForm anymore! It has been a very valuable tool." — Marketing and Public Relations, Mid-Market

"I LOVE JotForm. We use it on hundreds of our websites for tons of purposes. I love how easy it is to embed JotForms on websites. My favorite function is the payment integration with Stripe and PayPal. With these integrations, I can easily accept payments and donations for my clients." — Account Manager, Small-Business

In addition to JotForm's popular online form builder tool, it offers an extensive suite of products. Examples include Tables to track and manage data, PDF Editor to generate documents, Mobile Forms to collect data on the go and Report Builder to instantly turn form responses into reports.

About JotForm

JotForm is an online form builder that's on a mission to make organizations more productive and people's lives easier. This all-in-one data-collection solution is perfect for gathering, organizing and analyzing important business information. With over 10 million users worldwide and 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth, JotForm is a trusted global brand that's growing every day.

About G2

G2, the world's leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2's site to gain unique insights.

