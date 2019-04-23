G2Crowd Named Panoply "High Performer" Data Warehouse

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoply , the smart cloud data warehouse built for high-growth companies, is thrilled to announce that G2Crowd, powered by verified customer reviews, has named Panoply a winner of numerous awards in the recent Spring 2019 round.

In addition to being named a High Performer (the only company to be placed in this category), Panoply has been put ranked number one as "Fastest Implementation", "Easiest Setup" and "Most Implementable" for Spring 2019. G2Crowd is a bellwether in gauging software buyers reviews and ratings on the products they purchase.

Products included in G2Crowd's Implementation Index for Data Warehouse | Spring 2019 have received both a minimum of 10 reviews and 5 responses from real users for each of the implementation-related questions featured in the company's review form. Panoply's reviews on G2Crowd exceeded this threshold, resulting in our exemplary rating. We're thrilled to be included, thanks to our customers.

Being customer focused, Panoply has rolled out focused updates in recent weeks, including a lightning fast data ingestion engine, even greater transparency into user jobs and tasks on our platform and additional integrations with data sources.

"We're laser focused on ensuring customers derive profound value from Panoply's data warehouse. The G2Crowd rating is a fantastic indicator that we're progressing towards are goals and we thank all those who have left us reviews. We read each of them and take feedback to heart." says Yaniv Levin, Panoply Co-Founder and CEO.

Panoply's mission is to make every business data-driven. That's why the company created the only data warehouse built for data analysts and business users that automates all three key aspects of the data stack: ingestion, management, and query optimization. With Panoply, anyone can set up a data warehouse to collect and combine all their data in minutes, on their own, without help from IT or engineering. Panoply is based in San Francisco and Tel Aviv, is privately held and funded by investors such as Intel Capital, 500 Startups, Blumberg Capital and C5 Capital.

