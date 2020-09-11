G5 Entertainment announces the global release of new game Pyramid of Mahjong

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play mahjong solitaire game, Pyramid of Mahjong, now available globally in the Amazon Appstore, Google Play, Microsoft Windows Store, and soon on the Apple App Store.

In Pyramid of Mahjong, players travel back in time to a settlement on Nile Delta to help a Pharaoh restore a ruined civilization back to its former glory. The game features a unique blend of city building and classic tile pairing tied together with a storyline full of intrigue. As players play through thousands of tile matching levels, they can enjoy the vibrant settings inspired by Ancient Egypt, which gives players a new and exciting experience in the Solitaire genre.

As with all new G5 games, Pyramid of Mahjong has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

