G5 Entertainment announces the global release of new game Sheriff of Mahjong

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play mahjong solitaire game, Sheriff of Mahjong, now available globally in the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore, Google Play and Microsoft Windows Store.

In Sheriff of Mahjong, players travel back in time to a struggling frontier in the Old West with the aim of restoring the town back to its former glory. In this game, players can enjoy the combination of city building and classic tile pairing, tied with a storyline of the hardscrabble realities of the Old West. As players play through thousands of mahjong levels, they can enjoy buildings and landmarks inspired by the history and tales of the Wild West.

As with all new G5 games, Sheriff of Mahjong has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends.

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company's portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome™, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society®, Wordplay: Exercise your brain™and Jewels of the Wild West™.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. For the 6th year in a row, G5 Entertainment is ranked in Deloitte's Top 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Sweden.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

