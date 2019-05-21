G6 Hospitality Successfully Completes Transformation to Above Property®'s Advanced Hospitality Technology Platform

Above Property has reimagined today's siloed travel technology systems and brings a new level of speed, stability and scalability to the travel industry. With over 1,100 web-services driving in excess of 10,000 unique features and capabilities, hoteliers of all sizes can execute their business strategy with a level of flexibility not found in today's legacy systems.

"For G6 Hospitality, this project and its successful completion represents our commitment to our franchisees and our more than 1,400 locations to provide the best technology in the industry," said Jessie Burgess, EVP, Chief Information Officer, G6 Hospitality. "It also represents the type of dedicated individuals we have within our technology and business organizations. Working within a well-defined budget and an aggressive timeline, they successfully executed this historic transformation through completion."

Lance Miceli, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer, G6 Hospitality added, "Today, the hospitality industry is often challenged and constrained by the limitations of legacy technology. Through our partnership with Above Property, G6 Hospitality has one of the most agile, advanced platforms in the industry, giving our brands the ability to recognize emerging demand opportunities and swiftly adapt to the ever changing market."

"G6 Hospitality is now operating on a fully distributed, multi-cloud travel platform - an industry first. We look forward to continuing our close partnership with G6 Hospitality, bringing even more advanced technologies to their hotels in the coming year," said Aaron Shepherd, CEO and Co-Founder of Above Property. "Core legacy systems can be moved to the cloud, but the challenge is distributing both the processing power and the data while optimizing revenue and distribution. Above Property has solved those challenges."

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC owns, operates, and franchises more than 1,400 economy lodging locations under the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in the United States and Canada and the Hotel 6 brand in India. Having opened its 1,000 franchise location in 2018, G6 also has plans to franchise the Hotel 6 and Estudio 6 brands in Central America. Headquartered in Dallas (Carrollton), Texas, G6 Hospitality recently placed 73rd in Entrepreneur Magazine's 40th Annual Franchising 500. The company has also been named a "Best for Vets" employer by Military Times and in 2018 was inducted into the Military Spouses Employment Partnership sponsored by the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information please visit www.g6hospitality.com.

About Above Property LLC

Above Property LLC provides a market leading always-on multi-cloud global travel solution that solves the technology and business constraints of today's legacy based CRSs (Central Reservation Systems), RMSs (Revenue Management Systems), and PMSs (Property Management Systems). By leveraging over 1,100 open web service APIs, Above Property's groundbreaking, multi-tenant, rules-based, big-data driven, globally Distributed Reservation System (DRS) has been architected to serve every size of property from independents to large chains. Above Property LLC, is headquartered in Naples, FL. For more information, please visit www.aboveproperty.com.

Above Property

Contact: Steve Lapekas

Telephone: 239.263.7406

Cell Phone: 214.878.9922

Email: steve.lapekas@aboveproperty.com



G6 Hospitality

Contact: Molli Hutcheson, Zeno Group for G6 Hospitality

Telephone: 636-541-7553

Email: motel6@zenogroup.com

SOURCE G6 Hospitality, LLC

Related Links

http://www.g6hospitality.com

