G8 Countries' Cost Of Customs Duties Rises To $103 Billion - Even Ahead Of 'Trade Wars'

CHICAGO, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cost of customs duties in G8 countries rose 4% last year from $99 billion to $103 billion, even ahead of global 'trade wars.'

G8 countries' import duties amount to 1.24% of roughly $8.3 trillion in annual imports. UHY studied 20 countries, calculating the value of imports and cost of duties on those goods and services. Click here to read more: https://uhy-us.com/News-Events/Article/1200/G8-countries-cost-of-customs-duties-rises-to-103-billion-even-ahead-of-trade-wa

About UHY LLP

UHY LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that performs attest services in an alternative practice structure with UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities. UHY Advisors, Inc. provides tax and business consulting services through wholly owned subsidiary entities that operate under the name of "UHY Advisors." UHY Advisors, Inc. and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms. UHY LLP and UHY Advisors, Inc. are US members of Urbach Hacker Young International Limited, a UK company, and form part of the international UHY network of legally independent accounting and consulting firms. "UHY" is the brand name for the UHY international network. Any services described herein are provided by UHY LLP and/or UHY Advisors (as the case may be) and not by UHY or any other member firm of UHY. Neither UHY nor any member of UHY has any liability for services provided by other members.

About UHY, the network

For further information on UHY please go to www.uhy.com.

UHY is a member of the Forum of Firms, an association of international networks of accounting firms. For information on the Forum of Firms, visit www.forumoffirms.org.

UHY contact: Dominique Maeremans +44 20 7767 2621 Email: d.maeremans@uhy.com.

UHY is a member of the Forum of Firms, an association of international networks of accounting firms. For additional information on the Forum of Firms, visit www.forumoffirms.org.

UHY is an international association of independent accounting and consultancy firms, whose organizing body is Urbach Hacker Young International Limited, a UK company. Each member of UHY is a separate and independent firm. Services to clients are provided by the UHY member firms and not by Urbach Hacker Young International Limited. Neither Urbach Hacker Young International Limited nor any member of UHY has any liability for services provided by other members.

SOURCE UHY LLP

Related Links

http://www.uhy-us.com

