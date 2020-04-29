GA-ASI Partners With Conflux on Additive Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has partnered with Australia-based Conflux Technology on the development of a heat exchanger. The part is being developed using a metal Additive Manufacturing process for possible integration onto GA-ASI's line of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS).

"GA-ASI and Conflux are developing novel and state-of-the-art thermal solutions for application to our existing and next generation RPAS. This will allow enhanced endurance and lower manufacturing cost, as well as more flexibility in our product design and integration," said Linden Blue, GA-ASI CEO.

Conflux Technology is an Additive Manufacturing applications company based in Geelong, Victoria that specializes in thermal and fluid engineering. Conflux is providing design expertise in the optimization of Additive Manufacturing heat exchangers to increase the performance of RPA.

"Fundamental efficiency gains require heat transfer innovations. In Conflux we have a highly innovative engineering team that blends first principles thermo-fluid dynamics with design creativity and Additive Manufacturing process expertise," said Michael Fuller, Conflux Technology CEO. "Conflux heat exchangers derive their performance from highly complex geometries enabled by Additive Manufacturing. Our scientists and engineers, alongside their GA-ASI counterparts, will now develop heat exchange applications to improve fundamental efficiencies for GA-ASI's RPA systems."

The Australian Government recently selected GA-ASI's MQ-9B SkyGuardian® variant to provide the Armed RPAS for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) under Project Air 7003. Australia joins other top-tier military forces in choosing MQ-9 because of its proven, multi-role combat performance and ability to support ad-hoc communications networks and interoperability with Allies. MQ-9B follows the legacy of GA-ASI's Predator® series of RPAS, the world's most trusted and capable armed Medium-altitude, Long-endurance (MALE) RPA Systems. The entire fleet has accumulated more than six million flight hours to date.

Hi-resolution images of MQ-9B SkyGuardian are available to qualified media outlets from the GA-ASI media contact list.

About Conflux Technology

Conflux is a world-leading Additive Manufacturing (AM) company, pioneering thermal and fluid applications. The revolutionary heat exchange technology has transformed product and system performance across aerospace, defence, industrial, oil and gas, automotive and motorsports industries. The vertically integrated, advanced manufacturing operations encompass all aspects of the engineering process, from design and CFD analysis through to in-house AM production, post-processing and independent validation. Conflux can leverage the experience and knowledge to push this technology to the cutting edge, deriving the best possible outcomes for our customers. Conflux began its journey in the world of F1 engineering, where the founder, Michael Fuller, worked passionately transforming heat exchanger designs and performance outcomes. Today, Conflux is a well-established, senior by design team leading the advancement of AM applications. The highly experienced engineers have been selected for their individual skills and expertise, and most importantly, for what they can deliver to Conflux's customers.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

SkyGuardian, Predator and Lynx are registered trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

