GA Forum & Global Cultural Awards (Singapore) by GO ART was held at the Art House

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GO ART is delighted to present the 2019 GA Forum & Global Cultural Awards in Singapore, which was held on December 24th. The fifth instalment of the global forum follows the successful discussion on "Synergy between Art and Real Estate" in New York, "Synergy between Architecture and Architecture" in Venice and "Contemporary Urban Culture Sustainability Development", "Contemporary Value and Sustainable Development of Traditional Culture" in Tokyo.

The forum was followed by GA awards ceremony for the international culture awards. "Dongyuan Shanghai Puyue" was awarded the title as "Global Habitat Architecture Landscape Award". "Dongyuan Shanghai Puyue" cultivates the texture of new Chinese architecture intensively, innovates the contemporary traditional human settlements and creates a pioneer for the creation of oriental humanities that the world admires.

The forum explored the "Architectural Design and Life Aesthetic" in every aspect of contemporary living, discussed the establishment of a global platform, which integrates traditional culture with new materials, technologies and methods of communications. GO ART is the first company in its field in China to incorporate globally-inclusive creative art platform with real estate, corporations and commercial brands.

Currently, GO ART is organizing numerous curatorial projects focused on the Classical Gardens of Suzhou, a group of gardens in Suzhou region in China. The Suzhou Gardens have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List and are acknowledged to be gardening masterpieces and peak of the development of Chinese garden art. The goal of GO ART's Suzhou Garden project called "Cultural Envoy, Beyond the Gardens" is to create a global platform to bring together diverse objects and experience created in crossover fields of art, design, interior design, architecture and fashion from around the globe to be presented on stage in various locations in Suzhou and online. This is an event that will transform Suzhou Gardens into a museum of design and art. In 2018, GO ART announced the "Cultural Envoy, Beyond the Gardens" plan, accompanied by a series of forums and panel discussions. The panelists include Didi Pei, son of famous architect I.M. Pei; Simon Collin, former dean at Parsons; Luca Molinari, curator of the Italian Pavilion at the Venice Biennale of Architecture. In 2019 GO ART brings together three famous Chinese architects for an architecture exhibition inside the Master of Nets Garden which is considered to be the most internationally well-known example of all Suzhou Gardens. Astor Court, the Chinese Garden Court Yard inside the Metropolitan Museum was modeled on the Peony Court inside the Master of Nets Garden. These three architects are Brian Zhang, Philip Yuan, and Tong Zhang. Each architect shows a commissioned installation inspired from the Suzhou Gardens. The exhibition runs from October 28th to Dec 28th, 2019. In 2020, GO ART will officially launch the "Hi-Garden" platform focusing on the international garden contemporary art exhibition highlighting a variety of cultural and artistic contents including visual arts, animation-based games as well as music and films.

GO ART hosts numerous international activities such as the GA Forum & Global Cultural Awards which aim to establish cultural exchange and cooperation among various institutions involving garden-lovers from around the world, striving to provide diversified clues for the study and exploration of the ancient arts sublimely manifested by the Classical Gardens of Suzhou. Forum panelists discuss developing contemporary projects with international influence across multiple dimensions based on the core value of traditional culture. GA Awards, with 10 committee members as the jury, are awarded to projects which use modern ways to express the essence of Chinese traditional culture. The program of awards ceremony, talks and panel discussions brought together innovators, artists, designer and architects who adopt this principle in their practice; connoisseurship and collaboration in today's global cultural environment. GO ART is launching a movement to encourage the culture of supporting art.

The past forum panelists include Nachi Das, Wall Street Executive & Global Business Leader; Kaz Yoneda, Founding Principal at Bureau 0-1; Michel van Ackere, Associate at Maki and Associates; Shun Kawakami, Artist, Founder at artless Inc. Balazs Bognar, architect and partner at Kengo Kuma and Associates; Yumiko Saito, art consultant and former director at Cy Twombly Foundation; Everett Kennedy Brown, photographic artist, cultural producer and expert on Japanese garden; and Hiroshi Egatitsu, cultural critic, DJ, lecturer at Tokyo University of the Arts.

SOURCE GA