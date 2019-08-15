GA Global Partners and Centurion Service Group Retained to Sell Pine Creek Medical Center's State-of-the-Art Surgical Hospital Equipment

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Global Partners LLC ("GA Global"), a leading wholesale and industrial asset disposition solutions provider and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY), and Centurion Service Group LLC ("Centurion"), a leading auctioneer of medical equipment, were retained to conduct a public auction of Pine Creek Medical Center's surgical and hospital support equipment. The two-day, real-time online auction event will take place on August 21 and 22, 2019.

Before shuttering in July 2019, Pine Creek Medical Center operated as a fully digital and wireless state-of-the-art hospital serving more than three million people in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and surrounding counties. The privately-held, physician-owned medical facility was built in 2005 as a short-stay hospital with a digital operating room offering leading-edge surgery capabilities and procedures for the spine, orthopedics, bariatric, urology and other specialties.

"The selection of equipment at Pine Creek makes this an auction that should capture the attention of anyone in the medical profession," says Jeff Tanenbaum, President and Managing Partner of GA Global. "Doctors, hospitals and surgical centers, both domestic and abroad, will find tremendous purchase opportunities over the two-day sale."

Items for auction include radiology equipment, operating room equipment, pre- and post-operation equipment, surgical instruments, supplies, hospital beds and patient support equipment, physical therapy equipment and a commercial kitchen, as well as back-up generators, the administrative office equipment and waiting room furnishings.

"We have sold more than 200 hospitals in the past decade and this facility has the best quality and brand names we have ever seen," said Erik Tivin, CEO of Centurion. "This a sale not to be missed."

Interested parties may inspect equipment and other items in-person on Monday August 19th and Tuesday August 20th at Harry Hines Blvd. near Love Field in Dallas, Texas. The public auction and advanced bidding will be conducted entirely online with live, real-time, auctioneer led auction closings taking place on Wednesday August 21st and Thursday August 22nd.

For more information, visit www.gaauction.com or www.centurionservice.com or call (818) 314-3134.

About GA Global

For 40 years, GA Global has been a leading asset disposition solutions provider to companies worldwide, leveraging real time digital technologies and proven marketing expertise to reach a broad network of qualified buyers around the world. From Fortune 500 companies to small business organizations in a variety of industries ranging from construction, manufacturing, and wholesale distribution to food and beverage, healthcare and consumer products, GA Global has demonstrated its ability to move assets quickly and efficiently for maximum return. GA Global is a B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) company and subsidiary of Great American Group, a leading provider of asset disposition and appraisal services.

About Centurion Service Group

Centurion is one of the largest used medical equipment auction house in the world with warehouse locations in Chicago, Las Vegas, South Florida, and Dallas. Medical equipment buyers from around the world know to go to Centurion's auctions for all their hospital equipment purchasing needs including radiology, anesthesia, lab, exam, patient monitoring, cardiology, endoscopy, surgery, instrumentation, disposables, and much more.

Contacts:

Auction Inquiries

Jeff Tanenbaum, President

GA Global Partners

jtanenbaum@gaglobl.com

(818) 650-2283

Media Inquiries

Jo Anne McCusker

B. Riley Financial

jmccusker@brileyfin.com

(646) 885-5425

