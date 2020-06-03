GA Telesis Announces Dramatic Expansion and Branding of its Newly Created Flight Solutions Group

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis' Component Solutions Group (CSG) has recently completed a five-year expansion and transformation becoming the global leader in integrated aviation aftermarket solutions including aircraft and engine teardown, parts sales, distribution, flight hour services, inventory leasing, APU management, and repair management. With the business growing nearly 300% over the recent span, CSG has become an integral part of the global airline and MRO supply chain.

"Our product line growth, customer growth, job creation, and subsequent revenue and margin growth have been outstanding over the last five years," said Jason Reed, President of CSG. "Much credit goes to this entire team for the hard work and talent growth we have exhibited over the period. The best part is that we have only just begun, and I am excited to announce the creation of the newly branded Flight Solutions Group (FSG)."

FSG will encompass all of the Component Solutions Group, as well as two newly created divisions. The integration and product line expansions are being demanded by our customers around the world. These two new business units will manage both logistics and warehousing solutions, as well as all tooling and ground support equipment (GSE). The new groups will be branded as GAT Logistics Solutions Group (LSG) and Tarmac Solutions Group (TSG), respectively. They will initially be based out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The newly created Flight Solutions Group will be able to leverage GA Telesis' global presence, customers, access to capital, experience, and range of aftermarket services to more than double revenues of the newly created FSG group size by 2023. FSG's customers will now have the option to manage all aspects of their supply chain and maintenance needs ensuring the highest level of operational efficiency available in the market.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers, including airlines, OEMs, MROs, and suppliers worldwide, with 31 leasing, sales, distribution, and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the company's core business is integrated aviation solutions, and its mission is customer success.

