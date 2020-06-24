GA Telesis Announces the Formation of GA Telesis Rotorcraft and the Acquisition of Seven Bell 206L4 Helicopters

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT") announces the formation of GA Telesis Rotorcraft ("GATR") to provide lease and finance solutions in the helicopter sector. GATR closed its first helicopter transaction, a portfolio of Bell helicopters.

GAT completed the acquisition of seven Bell 206L4 helicopters, four of which are subject to multi-year leases. Regarding the other three helicopters, one is available for lease or sale. A second helicopter will be refurbished and made available for lease or sale later this year. The final helicopter will be parted out and sold as used serviceable material. Eric Dollman, Vice President, will be leading the helicopter strategy for GATR.

"We are very excited to launch GATR to add helicopter capabilities to the GA Telesis Ecosystem," commented Marc Cho, President of GA Telesis' Leasing, Investment, Financing & Trading (LIFT) Group. "Rotorcraft are a natural extension of the comprehensive suite of products and services that GAT offers for commercial aircraft and engines," he added.

About GA Telesis

LIFT is the group within the GA Telesis Ecosystem responsible for Leasing, Investments, Finance & Trading through its business units ATG, LFG, and CMG. The Asset Transaction Group (ATG) engages in aircraft and engine leasing and trading. The Leveraged Financing Group (LFG) is a direct lending platform that provides senior debt, sub-debt, and uni-tranche financing solutions for lessors, investors, and airlines. The Capital Management Group (CMG) oversees third-party investor capital, including the GAIN 1 and 2 vehicles.

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers, including airlines, OEMs, MROs, and suppliers worldwide, with 31 leasing, sales, distribution, and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis, the company's core business is integrated aviation solutions, and its mission is customer success.

