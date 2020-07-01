GA Telesis Engine Services ("GATES") Announces Opening of a New State-of-the-Art Aircraft Engine Hospital Shop - SPAH

HELSINKI, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis Engine Services OY ("GATES"), the engine heavy maintenance unit of global aviation integrator GA Telesis, LLC, announces the establishment of its dedicated Aircraft Engine Hospital Shop, focusing on specialized aircraft engine repairs requiring limited or targeted maintenance. The Special Procedures Aero-Engine Hospital ("SPAH") will be one of the few in the world with integrated test cell facilities capable of testing engines of up to 100,000 lbs of thrust.

SPAH will focus solely on repairs that will allow the company to provide a streamlined approach, real-time engine evaluations, and troubleshooting. Furthermore, SPAH will include a mobile response team that will concentrate on engine field maintenance and on-wing support.

SPAH will be operating as an independent business unit at the GATES facility in Helsinki and will be led by Aarno Hakanen, Head of SPAH. "Aarno brings 30 years of experience in engine maintenance with him. This, along with our highly experienced team of mechanics, planners, and engineers, will enable SPAH to provide our customers with Intelligent, tailor-made solutions," says Carsten Holm, Chief Operating Officer at GATES. "We experienced an increased demand in the market for a dedicated repair shop in Europe, offering slots that focus solely on minor repairs, test cell runs, and end of lease inspections. Launching this new product allows us to provide both the Airline and the Leasing communities a unique, cost-effective service with reduced turnaround time."

SPAH will initially target the GE CF6-80C2B, CFM56-5B and CFM56-7B product lines.

Over the next 18 months, the company plans to add the IAE V2500-A5, P&W PW4000-94/100, GE CF6-80E1, and CF34-8/10 engine lines to their capabilities.

The dedicated FAA/EASA/CAAC/TCCA/GACA/ANAC/ECAA approved facility will initially be capable of offering the following services:

· MPD tasks · Compressor Rear Frame repairs · Engine Lease return inspections · Engine storage and preservation · QEC installations · Airworthiness Directives · Boroblend repairs · Service Bulletin implementation · Top Case repairs · Engine Module changes · Accessory Gearbox repairs · Engine test and thrust conversions · Hot section repairs · Engine troubleshooting

About GA Telesis Engines Services

GA Telesis Engine Services is a wholly-owned, full-service aircraft engine overhaul and repair station based in Helsinki, Vantaa Airport. It specializes in CFM International and General Electric jet engines for the Airbus A320 family, Boeing 737NG Family, 767-300ER, and 747-400 aircraft. GATES has the capacity to overhaul up to 200 jet engines per year. GATES Go-Team is also one of the few companies authorized by EASA to remotely perform repairs on engines that are installed on aircraft.

