GA Telesis MRO Services Group Receives Chinese CAAC Landing Gear Certification

MIAMI, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GA Telesis (the "Company"), the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announced its MRO Services Group received approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China ("CAAC") for its Miami-based landing gear operation. This new rating allows GA Telesis MRO Services to repair and overhaul CRJ900 landing gears for China Express Airlines ("China Express"). In 2019, the Company entered into a long-term agreement to overhaul landing gears for the China Express' entire fleet of CRJ900 aircraft. The maintenance commenced this year on a $27 million contract. Landing gear repairs and overhauls for this aircraft type will occur in the Miami facility located across from Miami International Airport.

The Company began landing gear overhauls mid-2019 and has entered into several contracts to perform overhaul and repairs on regional aircraft. "This certification provides the Company with an entry point into the Asia-Pacific market and fulfills its strategic plan to increase its product offerings for this year," said Pastor Lopez, President MRO Services. "We have a great team of dedicated and experienced professionals that, despite the current situation, continue to work as hard as ever to deliver the highest level of quality and reliability through lean and the use of new technologies." The Company will deliver the first landing gear shipset this month.

The MRO Services group has a strong focus on performance by deploying lean operations and eliminating waste from daily activities that lead to direct cost savings for our customers. The "OEM Parts Only Philosophy" and current OEM material service agreements provide a great benefit to GA Telesis' customers and its OEM partners. Keeping with this OEM-alignment philosophy, the Company has an agreement with Honeywell, which includes repairs of over 200 base part numbers and line replacement unit (LRU) repair items and sourcing over 1,500 material supply line items from Honeywell Aerospace. Products include electro-mechanical, pneumatic, and mechanical LRU's covering a variety of Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, and Embraer fleet applications. The Company plans to continue its OEM alignment strategy with other OEMs that will allow it to provide OEM approved repairs while using genuine OEM approved materials at competitive rates.

GA Telesis can deliver OEM quality material at the most competitive prices to its customers while enhancing the OEMs market channels.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global leader providing integrated solutions to the aviation and aerospace industries. Built on the premise of "Customer Success" being the goal, GA Telesis serves over 3,000 customers, including airlines, OEMs, MROs, and suppliers worldwide, with 31 leasing, sales, distribution, and MRO operations in 19 countries. At GA Telesis , the Company's core business is integrated aviation solutions, and their mission is customer success.

For further information: please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GA Telesis, LLC