Gabb Wireless Announces $10,000 Cash Prize to Find Their Next Kid Ambassador

LEHI, Utah, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three vinyl billboards went up along I-15 in Lehi, Utah on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to help announce Gabb Wireless ' biggest contest of the year, Gabb Ambassador Search , starting March 1, 2021.

The contest is open to kids age 15 or younger who live in the United States. The winner will receive $10,000, a billboard in their hometown, and a year-long contract as a Gabb Ambassador.

Stephen Dalby, the founder and CEO of Gabb Wireless, said, "We made the decision several months ago that we wanted to do this, not only to give kids an opportunity to showcase their talents, but also as a way to inspire them to continue to live beyond the screen."

"Live beyond the screen" is the motto that Gabb coined to encourage kids to stay active, work hard to achieve life goals, and use technology in a healthy way.

To enter, kids need to make a 1-minute (or less) video showing why they think they should be the next Gabb Ambassador and upload it to gabblife.com between March 1 and March 25.

About the Contest

The Gabb Ambassador Search contest is the grand finale in the Gabb Life Contest Series —a series of six contests (t-shirt design, skateboarding, surfing, skiing and snowboarding, singing/songwriting, and Gabb Ambassador Search) over six months leading up to the discovery of the next Gabb Ambassador .

A new contest series will be announced this fall (2021).

About Gabb Wireless

Headquartered in Silicon Slopes, Utah, Gabb Wireless enables parents to provide their kids with a safe first phone . Parents don't have to worry about internet dangers, inappropriate content, social media pressure, cyberbullying, and screen addiction. To learn more about Gabb, visit: https://gabbwireless.com/our-mission/ .

