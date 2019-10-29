Gabriel & Co. Crowned INSTORE Magazine's "Best Performing Brand" For The Fourth Year

In addition to maintaining the market lead within the best performing brand-name jewelry line, Gabriel & Co. ranked highest in the most desired jewelry brand that retailers would like to add to their cases for the second year in a row. The marketing initiatives adopted by Gabriel & Co. help make the brand a recognizable name among consumers, driving the demand by retailers.

Acknowledging the limitless choices that consumers have in the current retail environment, Gabriel & Co. continues to invest in fresh marketing initiatives and cutting-edge technology to support retail partners to excel in their efforts to increase sales. Gabriel & Co. prioritizes retail partnerships and end-consumer experience in a two-pronged approach to consistently remain the industry leader in brand-name jewelry.

"Receiving this award for the fourth year in a row reinforces our founding vision of creating unforgettable memories through quality jewelry. We have built deep relationships with our retail partners through our 30-year journey in the industry and feel lucky to have had the support of our family, dedicated staff, extraordinary sales partners, and above all we are grateful for God's blessings." – Jack and Dominick Gabriel, Founders of Gabriel & Co.

"INSTORE's annual 'Big Survey' shows that jewelers' favorite brand partner for the fourth year running is Gabriel & Co. To be a preferred supplier with this level of consistency requires an unrelenting commitment to service excellence – from high quality product design to extensive retail support programs. The industry should look to Gabriel & Co. to learn best practices for supplier and retailer relationships. Congratulations to the entire team at Gabriel & Co." – Matthijs Braakman, Publisher of INSTORE Magazine and CEO of Smartwork Media.

PRESS CONTACT:

Kaleigh Kramer

Michele Marie PR

Kaleigh@Michelemariepr.com

646.863.3923

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City-based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it.

Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & INSTORE magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

SOURCE Gabriel & Co.

