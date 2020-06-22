Gabriel & Co. Teams Up with J. Mendel for this Summer's First Designer Flash

Mr. Mendel reckons true luxury to be reflected in the top tier craftsmanship of each and every garment. This craftsmanship ensures that women not only look their best but are also able to move freely while radiating with confidence. The collection, which counts stars such as Taylor Swift, Claire Danes, Celine Dion, Scarlett Johansson and Heidi Klum as fans, makes women feel sensual but protected. Feminine but not fragile. The J. Mendel woman loves clothes that are light and ethereal while still being comfortable. Mixed with Gabriel & Co.'s range of luxurious, but easy to stack and style jewelry, the brands make for a seamless pairing that will never go out of style.

Luckily, Mendel's modern sense of luxury is absolutely harmonious with Gabriel & Co.'s thriving Fine Jewelry Everyday Collection. "I love diamonds, especially jewelry that appears effortless and timeless, when it has an emotional connection to someone special and isn't simply worn because it's on trend. You can always tell when jewelry has a history, because it shines brighter." We couldn't agree more, which is why you will find this Designer Flash such a refreshing delight.

The complete Designer Flash Series collection brings designers from all walks of life and style together to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings. Each designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the podcast, which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, which highlights each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments have highlighted legendary brands such as Oscar de la Renta, Badgley Mischka, Nicole Miller, and more.

