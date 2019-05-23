Gabriel & Co. Unveils Retail Partner Plans Fit for the Future

Retailers who choose to partner with Gabriel & Co. gain not only the best in quality and craftmanship but also the tools and innovative technology needed to drive consumers back in to physical stores. Gabriel & Co. has invested in a new website, dedicated to steering the customer into retail stores through the "Free Preview at Store" feature for bridal rings or the website-embed for fashion where they can shop online or locate retailers to try on fine jewelry firsthand. To help manage risk, Gabriel & Co. has implemented a Just-In-Time (JIT) prime manufacturing service and Designer Sample Program, which enables retailers to showcase fine jewelry without the financial burden of stocking diamonds and precious metals. Gabriel's One-to-One Exchange Program on special packages means that there is virtually no risk to the retailer: If a product doesn't sell within a year, it can be exchanged. To better demonstrate this idea, Gabriel has doubled its JCK booth footprint in order to present what the future of jewelry retail will look like. Retailers will experience the Gabriel & Co. GShop-N-Shop including fully merchandised showcase programs for different audiences, price points, and shopper personalities, which Gabriel & Co. covers with their different brands and collections.

The Gabriel Magic App with augmented reality has received an overhaul, improving the interface, as well as a direct connection with the Gabriel website and retailers. The app also provides a larger bridal selection, several hundred fashion items, as well as a request feature for a custom design which can be viewed on the app in 24 to 48 hours. One of the features of the app is the ability to try rings and necklaces on. Take a picture of your hand and adjust the size of the ring to achieve the look. The result can be shared with friends or post on social media. Gabriel & Co.'s robust social programs including the Gabriel Magic App and Gabriel Personal Shopper 2.0 (GPS), seamlessly merges online and in-store customer facing with the Gabriel & Co. brand, thereby creating a complete retail customer and consumer experience.

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it.

Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

