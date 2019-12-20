Gabriel & Co.’s Fresh Designer Flash Focuses on Dennis Basso

When you look at the women that Dennis Basso has "put together" – Elizabeth Taylor, Helen Mirren, Angela Bassett, Mary J. Blige, Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Rihanna, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, you have to admit he is onto something. This is why we were so delighted when Basso enthusiastically started playing and styling with the jewelry with his glamourous clothes. It wasn't planned but we should have realized it would be obvious. How can a man, who ascribes to the belief that women should always make an effort to look their best, not be excited about our blossoming Fine Jewelry Everyday Collection . "Dennis' hands were everywhere," says Hal Rubenstein, Gabriel & Co's Global Style Director, "asking the prices of every piece that caught his eye. He'd see one, and then put that down in favor of an even more detailed version. I think if we had brought additional cases of options we would still be there."

To bridge the gap between runway fashion and fine jewelry, the Designer Flash series provides vital information to showcase the idea that fine jewelry can also be everyday jewelry. The dazzling designs of Dennis Basso, mixed with Gabriel & Co.'s expansive range of jewelry, creates a look sure to stop anyone in their tracks. Stack layering rings and necklaces to create a standout look or pair simple studs and bangles for a sophisticated amalgamation that can be worn for years to come.

The complete Designer Flash Series collection brings designers from all walks of life and style together to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings. Each designer-dedicated web page features four parts: a written interview; the designer's selection of five new jewels from Gabriel & Co., along with a statement on each piece; the podcast, which can be viewed and downloaded; and a #GabrielNY section, which highlights each piece that the designers used to style the model in the on-page photos. Past installments have highlighted legendary brands such as Maxa Mara, Badgely Mischka , Norma Kamali and Tommy Hilfiger.

PRESS CONTACT:

Kaleigh Kramer

Michele Marie PR

Kaleigh@Michelemariepr.com

646.863.3923

About Gabriel & Co.:

Gabriel & Co. is a New York City based jewelry design house which was founded in 1989 by brothers Jack and Dominick Gabriel. Family owned and operated, the company began in New York City and has since evolved into one of the most prolific fine jewelry brands in the U.S., sold at more than 1,200 retailers nationwide. The story of Gabriel & Co. is one of passion, integrity, service and trust. Gabriel creates beautifully unique and distinctive pieces that are designed to reflect the true beauty that is unique in all of us. Each piece is passionately designed and created as a crafted personal experience. By infusing human passion into natural elements, Gabriel creates jewelry that enhances and celebrates beauty and personal achievements. Individually numbered, each piece is as unique as the woman who wears it. Gabriel & Co. has consistently won awards since 2011 in both JCK & Instore Magazines for being one of the most innovative and best performing brands in the jewelry industry.

SOURCE Gabriel & Co.

Related Links

https://www.gabrielny.com

