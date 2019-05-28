Gabriel de Paz Awarded CHCIO Certification Certified Healthcare CIO Title Recognizes Dedication to Education

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 21st Century Oncology is pleased to announce that Gabriel de Paz, Chief Information Officer recently became a CHIME Certified Healthcare CIO. Launched in 2008 by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME), the CHCIO program is the only certification designed exclusively for leaders in health information technology. It represents one of the highest professional achievements in the industry. Currently, more than 500 healthcare CIOs in 23 countries have earned the designation.

"Healthcare is undergoing a massive transformation," said CHIME President and CEO Russell Branzell, CHCIO. "We are shifting to a value-based environment, improving coordination across the continuum and striving to reduce costs. Health IT is critical to achieving these goals. The CHCIO designation is a recognition that a CIO has the skills necessary to be a strategic leader in the organization."

To achieve CHCIO status, candidates must have at least three years of experience in the position, participate in programs and events that continue their education as an IT leader and pass a rigorous examination. These qualifications ensure that the CIO is truly dedicated to ongoing education, an important characteristic in an industry where patients pay the price for becoming stagnant.

"We are very proud that Gabriel is part of our leadership team here at 21st Century Oncology," said Kim Commins-Tzoumakas, CEO of 21st Century Oncology. "With his more than 24 years of experience in information technology within the healthcare industry, Gabriel plays a key role in our Information Technology operations, taking our performance to the next level. We congratulate him on this achievement."

