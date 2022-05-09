Gabriel Williams Named the 2022 Good-Natured DifferenceMaker of the Year

High school junior receives organization's most prestigious award recognizing individuals for outstanding leadership, rhetoric, and etiquette skills

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good-Natured Life, a leading educational company, announced that Gabriel Williams of Wichita, Kansas has been recognized and honored with the 2022 Good-Natured DifferenceMaker of the Year Award. Williams received the award for exemplifying the program's three components, including strong leadership, rhetoric, and etiquette skills demonstrated through the Good-Natured DifferenceMaker Program in addition to monthly empowerment and celebratory sessions.

"The goal of our Good-Natured DifferenceMaker Program is to equip students with the requisite ingredients to make a positive difference in the world– and Gabriel symbolizes that," said Austin Franklin, CEO & Co-Founder of Good-Natured Life. "Gabriel is an outstanding young man, who is intentional about his future and celebrates those around him. He effectively applied the lessons he learned seamlessly into his own life."

Good-Natured DifferenceMakers are individuals who are intentional about achieving their dreams, while also caring about their personal conduct and the people around them. The program consists of an extensive network of accomplished students across the nation who virtually attend workshops to develop and improve their leadership, rhetoric, and etiquette skills.

"I give all glory to God for his many blessings and I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity and for the Good-Natured DifferenceMaker Program, the sky's the limit!" said Williams. "Your mind is the nucleus of your power. Strong mind, strong results."

As the recipient of the 2022 Good-Natured DifferenceMaker of the Year Award, Gabriel will receive a round trip ticket to Jacksonville, Florida to spend time with the Good-Natured Life Team. His experience will also include a two-night hotel stay, fine dining experience, luxury transportation, and much more.

