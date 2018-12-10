Gabriele's of Greenwich Names Well-Known Restaurateur David Morganelli as General Manager

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-known restaurateur David Morganelli, of Valbella fame, has joined Gabriele's of Greenwich as General Manager. His arrival caps a series of improvements, including the renovated second-floor private dining space, an invigorated new menu and the launch of a new sophisticated bar scene with live music and signals the beginning of a new era at the sought-after Greenwich restaurant.

Mr. Morganelli brings more than 25 years of restaurant experience to Gabriele's of Greenwich. Most recently he was an executive with the upscale Southern Wines and Spirits company of New York. Prior to that he worked for many years at Valbella Restaurant first here in Greenwich and then was asked to be the General Manager for the opening of their new location in the Meatpacking district in New York City. He later helped open the Valbella Midtown location.

Mr. Morganelli stated: "Gabriele's of Greenwich has a reputation throughout the region for impeccable service and outstanding quality of food. I am excited to join this incredible team and to work again with my friend [Executive Chef] Joe Giordano. Together we will not only ensure Gabriele's remains the preeminent dining and private party location in the region, but we will create an even better experience for our guests. I am looking forward to bringing the experience I gained at Valbella, and in working for my friend and mentor David Ghatanfard, to Gabriele's of Greenwich."

Jim Cabrera, Managing Partner of Gabriele's of Greenwich added: "When the opportunity presented itself to partner with Dave, how could I say no. He has tremendous experience and has successfully managed some of the best restaurants in both the Greenwich market and the New York City market. He also has a great personality, fits well with our staff and he has a tremendous knowledge of wines. He is a great addition to our team."

In addition to his restaurant expertise, Mr. Morganelli is charged with diversifying the already sophisticated wine menu to create a selection that Oenophiles from throughout the region will seek out. He has been certified by the Wine & Spirit Educational Trust.

Executive Chef Joe Giordano commented: "Guests come to Gabriele's for the exquisite food, excellent service, and family restaurant atmosphere. However, there has been an ingredient missing and it is David. We listen to our guests and we take care of them, that's who we are, and David's new role and all of the other recent changes reflect that commitment to our guests' experience. His leadership and personality will be felt everywhere."

About Gabriele's of Greenwich:

Gabriele's of Greenwich is located steps from Greenwich Avenue, home to one of the most prestigious shopping locations in the country. For many years Gabriele's has been Greenwich's preeminent steakhouse, attracting guests from New York City, Westchester and Fairfield county. The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Joe Giordano. Today, the restaurant offers a modern take on the classic steakhouse with a selection of tantalizing seafoods and pastas and lighter fares.

Gabriele's stately brick façade has French doors that open onto the pretty Church Street. The entrance gives way to a dining room, library, wine room and bar framed by wood floors and beams, clean white walls, and touches of marble and herringbone brick, with fireside tables and alcove seating. Whether you are gathering for private dining, a special occasion, a business lunch, a dinner party, or an intimate wedding, Gabriele's is the perfect event venue for all seasons in Greenwich.

The Libations and Lite Bites menu is served in the bar Monday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Gabriele's offers live music every Thursday night in its main bar area, which does not interfere with the main dining room, except for folks stopping by the bar after dinner for an after-dinner drink and a few songs.

Gabriele's of Greenwich is open from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 for lunch and then from 4:30 to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, and from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. For reservations, please call 203-622-4223. For more information, please visit www.gabrielesofgreenwich.com.

