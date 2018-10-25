Gaby Natale Signs A Syndication Deal With Cision PR Newswire To Expand Her Media Footprint

Gaby also signed an exclusive social media partnership with PR Newswire and will be tweeting select press releases on her @GabyNatale handle where she has 96.3K followers.

"From traditional to new media, creating content with a purpose has always been my calling", said Natale shortly after making it official with PR Newswire. "Whatever achievements I've had in my career, I want to make them count by using them to help others reach their dreams. I had many mentors along the way, and this platform that HDN is giving me will help me reach tens of thousands of rebel dreamers with the same message of self-reliance and hard work that got me where I am today" she added.

Since winning back-to-back Daytime EMMYs for her work as the host and executive producer of the nationally syndicated TV show "SuperLatina", Natale has been touring the US giving motivational speeches at industry conferences, universities and corporate headquarters to teach audiences how to use the tools in her bestselling book "El Círculo Virtuoso" and turbocharge their personal growth.

"Gaby has a unique voice in the Hispanic media landscape. She brings to the table the type of quality content that has made HDN one of the fastest growing US Hispanic content syndication platforms in the country" said Jessica Alas, Multicultural audience director at PR Newswire.

2018 marks an incredible year for Natale that included international conferences, a new Emmy nomination, her opera debut, being named one of the 25 Most Influential Latinas by People Magazine, presenting at the Kennedy Center during Hispanic Heritage Awards and receiving The Women Bestseller's recognition for reaching #1 in Amazon with her HarperCollins bestseller "El Círculo Virtuoso".

For press inquiries contact: questions@aganarmedia.com

Media and influencers interested in partnering with PR Newswire and/or Hispanic Digital Network, please contact Jessica Alas Jessica.Alas@Cision.com / 305-878-2793

ABOUT GABY NATALE

Gaby Natale is a three-time Daytime Emmy-winning journalist, speaker, bestselling author and entrepreneur. She is the executive producer and host of the TV show SuperLatina that airs nationwide in public television through VME TV. She is one of the few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her TV show but also a television studio.

Natale is also the co-founder and President of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences serving Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, eBay and Amazon, to name a few.

In 2017, Natale launched her first book "El Circulo Virtuoso" in partnership with HarperCollins Espanol. The book debuted as Amazon #1 Hot New Release in the Inspiration, Self-Help and Business categories. In 2018, Gaby was named one of the "25 Most Influential Latinas" by People en Español Magazine.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774519/AGANARmedia_Gaby_Natale.jpg

SOURCE AGANARmedia