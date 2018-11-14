GAC Motor Opens New Regional Showrooms, Releases New Models and Enters New Markets

GAC Motor's UAE sales and service center opened in Dubai on October 31. Distinguished guests participated in an opening ceremony and unveiled the GS7 and GA8, two of the most attractive models offered in the UAE. GAC Motor has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Gargash Group, a famous company in the UAE, to jointly explore the UAE market.

On November 2, GAC Motor released its GS7 in the Kuwaiti market. One of GAC Motor's star products, the GS7 meets Kuwaiti consumers' demand for a mobile life with its excellent quality and exceeds expectations for value.

GAC Motor has been in Kuwait for five years, and with the help of its Kuwaiti partners, has taken root and sprouted with its excellent quality, effective sales channels and after-sales service network, colorful marketing events and efficient brand promotion, becoming the top Chinese brand in terms of market share.

Mr. Cheng Yongru, Economic & Commercial Counsellor of the Embassy of China in the State of Kuwait, said in his speech at the press conference that he was very glad to see more Chinese products achieving good results in Kuwait. As a very excellent automobile enterprise in China, GAC Motor is also worthy of recognition for its emphasis on brand construction, product quality and after-sales service.

On November 4, GAC Motor launched its brand in Saudi Arabia and set up a sales service and experience shop in the country, bringing numerous star models to the Saudi market. An agreement with powerful Saudi dealer Aljomaih Automotive Company (AAC) to build four sales network and service points in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam will further expand local operations, enrich the vehicles in the local market for customers and provide considerate services.

In his speech, Shaikh Ibrahim Aljomaih, Vice Chairman & CEO of AAC, pointed that the entry of GAC Motor into the Saudi market and the level of quality and specifications that GAC Motor cars offer will play a big role in changing people's perspectives about Chinese cars. GAC Motor has ranked first among all Chinese brands in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study (IQS) for six consecutive years, which makes it a strong competitor among many well-known international brands in the Saudi market.

Mr. Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor, commented, "Just as our ancestors brought the best silk and porcelain thousands of years ago, GAC Motor has introduced high-quality products to Saudi Arabia: the GS8, GA8, GS4 and GA3S. These models have undergone rigorous quality tests in terms of space, power, reliability, air conditioning and smart network connection, which will give customers in the region the best quality and service.

On November 7, GAC Motor held a brand listing event in the Philippines. During the launching event, the brand unveiled a wide range of luxury vehicles: the GA4 sedan, GS4 subcompact SUV, GA8 executive sedan, GM8 premium seven-seater minivan, and the flagship GS8 large SUV.

After years of cultivation, GAC Motor has obtained breakthroughs in the Middle East. At present, GAC Motor has successfully exploited the market in eight countries, built a total of 21 sales service centers in the region, and successfully built a mid- to high-end brand image in the market. This year, GAC Motor is also entering the Philippines to explore Southeast Asia. GAC Motor has received positive market feedback, being rated as the "Best Chinese Car Brand" in many overseas markets.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

SOURCE GAC Motor