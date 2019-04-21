GAC Motor Unveils a New Model and Hosts International Distributor Conference During Auto Shanghai 2019

"GAC Motor has been implementing the 'quality first' strategy and steadily improving product quality, while continuously promoting the strength of our brand. This year, we will introduce all-new GA6, GS4 and GS8, striving to create enjoyable life of mobility for our consumers," noted Yu Jun, President of GAC Motor.

The all-new GA6 will be officially launched in June this year. The design of concise and clean lines, larger grille and full-width taillights gives the vehicle a sporty look. Capable of L2 Autonomous Driving, equipped with AI co-pilot operated by voice commands, and with a customized Harman Hi-Fi system, the GA6 offers a smart, safe and pleasant driving experience.

In addition, the ENTRANZE concept car has made its first domestic appearance at the show. Developed by GAC's advanced design center in the United States, equipped with the latest smart technologies, sustainable features and automated driving, the ENTRANZE is a new type of cross-over of SUV and MPV, exploring more possibilities for a modern family vehicle.

With the showcase of its all-star vehicle lineup, GAC Motor attracted the attention of domestic and overseas media, dealers, suppliers and visitors. They have been deeply impressed by the excellent quality and design of GAC Motor's models.

During Auto Shanghai 2019, more than 40 of GAC Motor's international distributors from 15 countries and regions attended its International Distributor Conference (the "Conference") in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province.

Themed "Stronger Together, Greater Future," the conference focused on reviewing the brand's successes of international development in 2018, and released the overseas strategies and planning for 2019.

In 2018, GAC Motor's sales and services covered 16 countries and regions around the world and has achieved 69% growth in overseas sales. It has entered new markets such as Saudi Arabia and Ecuador, and launched new sales and service centers in countries including the Philippines, Bolivia, becoming one of the most popular auto brands in various markets, as well as the best-selling Chinese auto brand in Kuwait, Bahrain and Nigeria. It has also been ranked in the top 50 list of the 2018 Best China Brands ranked by leading brand consultancy Inter-brand.

In 2019, GAC Motor will further explore markets along the Belt and Road and other important regions, and complete its overseas platform. Following the establishment of GAC Motor North America Company and Russian sub-company, GAC Motor International Sales Company, the coordinating institution of the company's overseas business, has started operation. The automaker will continue to improve its international operations to increase its international competitiveness.

Moreover, GAC Motor will continuously increase its investment in R&D in 2019 to maintain its edge in product offerings. Using in-depth analysis of market demand, it will put more effort into global branding, introduce adapted models in different markets, launch more sales and service centers, upgrade current stores, optimize its product market pricing strategy, and take more actions to increase oversea sales.

GAC Motor also presented awards to the best distributors, including Best Marketing Performance, Best Service Performance, Best Sales Performance, and Best Distributor, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the overseas business in the past year.

At the conference, many of the dealers said that it helped them further understand GAC Motor's product quality, R&D and manufacturing capability and strategic goals, and they are fully confident of the future development of GAC Motor in the international market.

"We will continue to invest in supporting our distributers and partners and establish a win-win cooperation model together," said Yu.

About GAC Motor

Founded in 2008, Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor CO., LTD (GAC Motor) is a subsidiary of GAC Group which ranks 202nd among Fortune Global 500 companies. The company develops and manufactures premium quality vehicles, engines, components and auto accessories. GAC Motor has now ranked first among all Chinese brands for six consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality StudySM (IQS), demonstrating the company's quality-centric strategy from innovative research and development (R&D), manufacturing to supply chain and sales & services.

