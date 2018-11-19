GACP Sports LLC Leverages Recent Purchase of World-Renowned French Soccer Club to Capitalize on Projected Explosion of Sports Content

MIAMI, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 15th, City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez kicked off the opening ceremony at SoccerEx's first conference in the USA. Joseph DaGrosa, CEO and co-founder of General American Capital Partners LLC (GACP), welcomed the soccer world to Miami when he spoke alongside US Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro as part of the opening ceremony for SoccerEx , the premier organizer of soccer-industry conventions, forums, and other events worldwide. Last week, GACP Sports LLC, a division of DaGrosa's U.S. private-equity firm, purchased FC Girondins de Bordeaux, a top-level French professional soccer club based in South West France's iconic wine region, which follows his recent strategic investment in London-based SoccerEx.

"Over the past three decades as an investor specializing in restructuring, I've made a career of identifying untapped opportunities that are on the brink of a tipping point, which for us at GACP Sports meant soccer from day one," said Mr. DaGrosa. "Given that SoccerEx is the epicenter of soccer's ecosystem, we are celebrating our recent purchase of FC Girondins de Bordeaux with the industry's key decision-makers. Sports teams provide invaluable content, as well as a tremendous scope for revenue growth, and we are proudly at the forefront of soccer's ubiquity in this country."

GACP Sports LLC makes control and influential minority investments in outstanding sports-related businesses that have strong brand equity. Through their strategic investment, the company will focus on expanding SoccerEx's presence in the United States, which will serve as a cornerstone to its strategy of developing a soccer platform and ecosystem, comprised of soccer-related businesses around the world.

Since 1995, SoccerEx has attracted over 65,000 delegates from 120 countries, offering unrivalled links to the world's decision-makers, including key representatives of FIFA, MLS, Concacaf, AFC, and La Liga, in addition to key businesses committed to soccer's advancement. In the past three years alone, SoccerEx has served as the catalyst for over $1.3 billion worth of business.

About GACP Sports LLC

General American Capital Partners LLC is a U.S. company, headquartered in Miami, Florida, and majority owned and controlled by Joseph DaGrosa and David Neithardt. GACP's key executives have been working together since 1999 and have since made a wide range of acquisitions. GACP Sports LLC, a division of General American Capital Partners LLC, is a global sports, media and entertainment private equity firm that makes control or influential minority investments in outstanding sports-related businesses that have strong brand equity. GACP Sports LLC's portfolio companies include Soccerex Ltd., Football Club des Girondins de Bordeaux, Spartan Race Brazil and MultiRace LLC.

