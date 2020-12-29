Gadot offers zinc ingredients to fulfill winter demand

HAIFA BAY, ISRAEL, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohad Cohen, chief executive officer of Gadot Biochemical Industries, has announced that its zinc citrate, zinc gluconate, zinc picolinate and ready-to-use zinc chewables are now in sustainable supply for the growing demand worldwide to protect immune function.

Zinc has become a popular supplement to fortify immunity during the winter, a time that tends to challenge normal immune function.

"Zinc is an essential trace element that is vital for our immune system," Cohen explains. "It functions as a cofactor for numerous enzymes, including those involved in DNA and RNA replication, protein synthesis, insulin production and brain development. Despite the importance of this mineral, our bodies cannot store excess zinc as it naturally does with some other minerals and vitamins, so continuous dietary intake is required."

Numerous studies and meta-analyses all show that zinc helps the body's immune system to work more effectively when it encounters viruses that can cause upper respiratory discomforts. Zinc in the form of lozenges has been shown not only effective but tolerable in children as well as adults.

According to a Mayo Clinic article by Brent Bauer, MD, a board certified internal medicine and consultant in the Department of Internal Medicine and director of the Department of Internal Medicine's Complementary and Integrative Medicine Program at Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn., an analysis of several studies showed that zinc lozenges or syrup reduced the length of a cold by one day, especially when taken within 24 hours of the first signs, as the mineral may halt the rhinovirus' ability to adhere to the mucous membranes of the nose and throat and multiply.

Zinc is also needed in small amounts daily to maintain health and perform important functions such as healthy cell division, assists in protein synthesis and hormone functioning as well as wound healing.

Tri Zinc Citrate, Tri Zinc Gluconate and Zinc Picolinate from Gadot Biochemical Industries are extremely versatile and are used not only in dietary supplements but in dental care, food fortification, sports nutrition, personal care, and infant nutrition. Tri Zinc Citrate's properties allow for its use in varied delivery forms such as gummies, beverages, and RTD mixes as well as tablets, while Tri Zinc Gluconate can be used in personal care products as well as dietary supplements. Zinc Picolinate's use is suggested for people who suffer from zinc deficiencies as well as those who desire to enhance their immune system to avoid developing common diseases such as a cold or flu.

All three ingredients are Kosher- and Halal-certified.

Chewable Zinc Citrate, which is available in a final dosing form for retail product manufacturers, is a berry-flavored chewable tablet that provides a nutritious blend of zinc citrate with vitamin C to fortify the immune defense for upper respiratory wellness.

"We are extremely well positioned to supply zinc in the preferred form for a variety of immune-support products that consumers are demanding," Cohen asserted. "Zinc remains in the top three supplements people worldwide turn to for immune sustenance during times of stress."

With broad experience in developing innovative products tailored to the unique applications of each customer, Gadot Biochemical Industries, a leading GMP manufacturer of ingredients for the nutraceutical, industrial, food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries has earned a worldwide reputation for producing high quality bioavailable products. To many of its customers, Gadot has become a strategic supplier. Over 95% of Gadot's production is exported worldwide to leading companies in the food, beverage, and nutraceutical industries.

Gadot has more than 50 years of experience delivering high bioavailable products including tailor-made solutions and soluble minerals.

For more information visit www.gadotbio.com.

SOURCE Gadot Biochemical Industries

