GAF Energy Announces Key Leadership Promotions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, has announced three key promotions on its leadership team. The company has promoted David Kaltsas, Jason Barrett, and Reynolds Holmes as part of its ongoing expansion and strategic positioning for continued growth in 2021. Earlier this year, the company announced an additional hire to its leadership team, rounding out its manufacturing and development division.

"We believe that the future of residential solar is in BIPV. These promotions are intended to strategically position our team to meet the growing demand for solar roofing in America," said Martin Debono, President of GAF Energy. "David, Jason, and Reynolds have all demonstrated the leadership qualities that support our vision to generate power from every roof. I'm thrilled to continue working alongside our entire leadership team to bring our industry-leading solar roof product to the masses in 2021 and beyond."

David Kaltsas, Senior Vice President, Operations

David Kaltsas has an extensive background in the solar industry with specific expertise in the commercial and industrial space, serving as COO of Sol-Wind and President and COO of SunWize. He previously was Executive Director, Renewable Energy, Operations & Investment at GAF, GAF Energy's sister company and the largest roofing company in North America. David has extensive portfolio management expertise in the rapidly growing C&I solar market. He holds a BA in Global Change and Transformational Leadership from the University of St. Thomas.

Jason Barrett, Senior Vice President, Sales

Jason Barrett joined GAF in 2015 as VP of Renewable Energy, Structured Finance, and Investments (a team incorporated into GAF Energy in 2019). Prior to GAF, Jason served as Chief Commercial Officer of Sol-Wind and a founding partner of Paladin Strategic Partners. He has held senior positions at Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Fannie Mae, and Morgan Stanley. He has a BBA in Finance and International Business from Howard University and an MBA from Cornell University, where he was a Robert Toigo Fellow.

Reynolds Holmes, Vice President, Services & Product Management

Prior to joining GAF Energy, Reynolds' held senior leadership positions at both SolarCity and Tesla, where he led launches of new energy products, services, and experiences designed for scale. He earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Yale University and is currently pursuing an MBA at the University of Oregon.

GAF Energy empowers roofing contractors across the U.S. with a comprehensive and economical approach to solar installations. The GAF Energy solar system couples innovative, attractive, and affordable solar technology with fast, easy installation.

Designed to provide a good-looking, low-profile alternative to rack-mounted solar panels -- which are typically drilled through the roof's shingles -- GAF Energy solar integrates directly with the roofing system and is part of the primary water-shedding layer. The company recently announced new super high-efficiency solar panels to optimize a customer's power output and maximize aesthetic appeal.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy.

