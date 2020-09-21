GAF Energy Honored with Renewable Energy Leaders Award by Los Angeles Business Council

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GAF Energy was presented with the prestigious "Renewable Energy Leaders Award" by the Los Angeles Business Council (LABC) for the company's contributions towards innovative financing solutions and progressive support for rooftop PV solar projects in the Los Angeles region. The LABC also recognized the GAF Energy team for bringing financing opportunities within the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's (LADWP) Feed-in Tariff , a renewable energy program that allows property owners and developers to generate and sell clean energy to help achieve the city's renewable energy goals.

"We are honored to receive this award from one of California's most influential economic and environmental leaders," said Jason Barrett, Vice President of Residential & Commercial Sales for GAF Energy. "LABC has been a critical partner for GAF Energy in the Los Angeles area, helping advocate for innovative public-private partnerships that lead to greater clean energy deployment across the state."

"The LABC applauds GAF Energy for their ongoing commitment to deliver renewable energy projects to California," said Mary Leslie, President of the Los Angeles Business Council. "Thanks to GAF Energy's contributions to innovative financing solutions, the Los Angeles area is now experiencing greater solar adoption that supports a healthy economy and a cleaner environment."

The award was presented to GAF Energy at the 2020 LABC Sustainability Summit , an annual convening of business, government and nonprofit leaders. The summit seeks to address critical topics like international climate policy, regionalization of the energy grid, and California's resilience strategy in the face of growing natural disasters.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

SOURCE GAF Energy

Related Links

http://www.gaf.energy

