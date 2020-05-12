GAF Energy Launches New Expanded Size and Configurations for Their Roof-Integrated Solar System

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, announced the launch of their "Flex" option for use with the company's redesigned Decotech 2.0 roof-integrated solar product. Flex maintains the efficiency of standard system sizing, while also introducing new configuration choices for homeowners.

"Our Flex option is an exciting new way for homeowners to be able to maximize the value of their solar roof. American consumers want a wide array of choices, particularly when it comes to home improvement decisions. They also want efficiency in delivery of goods and services. This product answers those needs by providing optionality and efficiency," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "GAF Energy is laser-focused on providing a product that is smart, easy, integrated, and economical. Offering our customers Flex is an important step in delivering on that promise."

Flex has a set number of system structure and wattage building-blocks that roofers can use to design optimal roof-integrated solar products for customers. Roofers have more options to draw from in incorporating solar into roofing solutions for homeowners, while still maintaining the simplicity of a kitted-system approach.

GAF Energy empowers roofing contractors across the U.S. to sell and install solar technology. The GAF Energy solar system couples innovative, attractive, and affordable solar technology with fast, reliable installation. Designed to provide a good-looking, low-profile alternative to standard rack-mounted solar panels -- which are typically drilled through the roof's shingles -- GAF Energy solar integrates directly with the roofing system and requires no penetration of the roofing membrane. High-efficiency solar panels in the system optimize power output and provide a matching color profile to the roof to maximize aesthetic appeal, combined with robust flashing and a sleek black perimeter shield to reduce the risk of leaks and animal intrusion.

Homeowners interested in learning about a new solar roof can find out more at: https://www.gaf.com/en-us/residential-roofing/decotech

Roofing contractors interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: https://www.gaf.energy/roofers/

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also provides commercial tax equity funding for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

