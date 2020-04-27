GAF Energy Launches Updated Roof-Integrated Solar: DecoTech 2.0

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF Energy , a leading provider of roof-integrated solar solutions with super high-efficiency Solaria® solar panels , has launched an upgraded version of its solar roof product, DecoTech 2.0. The redesigned product will deliver the same homeowner value and give installers a fast, easy, durable solar solution for customers. DecoTech 2.0 will maintain the same excellent aesthetic appeal of all GAF Energy's products, while simplifying the installation process for installers.

"GAF Energy offers homeowners highly efficient roof-integrated solar in North America, now with an even more streamlined installation system. We need to be improving and innovating in this moment more than ever, and our new DecoTech 2.0 system delivers on that. Not only does our redesigned system simplify the installation process, but it can reduce costs and save our local roofing contractors time," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "The goal is to provide a product to roofers that is as simple and easy to install as a non-solar roof, while delivering superior value."

The upgraded system features wiring improvements for durability and safety. It also boasts fewer points of attachment and new fastener hardware for quicker and simpler installation.

GAF Energy empowers roofing contractors across the U.S. with a comprehensive and economical approach to solar installations. Designed to provide a good-looking, low-profile alternative to typical rack-mounted solar panels -- which are typically drilled through the roof's shingles -- GAF Energy solar integrates directly with the roofing system and is part of the primary water-shedding layer. New super high-efficiency solar panels optimize power output and maximize aesthetic appeal, combined with robust flashing and a sleek black perimeter shield to help reduce the risk of leaks and animal intrusion.

Homeowners interested in a new solar roof can find out more at: https://www.gaf.energy/homeowners/

Roofing contractors interested in installing GAF Energy products can find out more at: https://www.gaf.energy/roofers/

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy.

SOURCE GAF Energy