GAF Energy's Jason Barrett Honored With "Top 50 Multicultural Award" By DiversityFirst

GAF Energy's Jason Barrett has been honored by DiversityFirst for his leadership in fostering diversity and inclusion. Tweet this

"It's an absolute honor as an HBCU alum to receive such a prestigious award by the nation's leading organization that seeks to build inclusive business environments where individuals are valued for their talents and empowered to reach their full potential," said Jason Barrett.

"This is a well-deserved award for Jason. From his first day at GAF Energy, Jason has demonstrated strong leadership that has strengthened our company culture and empowered employees to feel welcome and respected," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "We're very lucky to have Jason as part of our leadership team, helping to unlock our company's mission of generating energy from every roof."

Jason Barrett joined GAF in 2015 as VP of Renewable Energy, Structured Finance, and Investments (a team incorporated into GAF Energy in 2019). Prior to his commercial tax equity investment and origination role at GAF, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Sol-Wind, as well as a founding partner of Paladin Strategic Partners. Jason has an extensive background in structured finance, having held senior positions at Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Fannie Mae, and Morgan Stanley, where he executed equity, mezzanine, and debt transactions across multiple asset classes. He has a BBA in Finance and International Business from Howard University and an MBA from Cornell University, where he was a Robert Toigo Fellow.

About GAF Energy

GAF Energy is transforming the rooftop solar industry to generate "Energy from every roof™". As a Standard Industries company, GAF Energy works in partnership with North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, GAF, offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options. The company also facilitates commercial tax equity financing for large-scale rooftop solar projects. For more information, visit www.gaf.energy .

