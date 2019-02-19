GAF Names Brian Kimber EVP of Sales, Jim Durkin Elevated to SVP of Steep Slope Systems Sales

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GAF, the largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America, announced the appointment of Brian Kimber as Executive Vice President of Sales. In this newly created role, Brian is responsible for strategic leadership, management, and development of GAF's entire sales organization.

Kimber is an accomplished business leader who has driven substantial growth, built industry-leading sales teams and established winning sales cultures at all levels of the GAF sales organization. He brings more than 30 years of roofing industry experience to the role, including over 20 years in sales leadership at GAF. Most recently, Kimber led GAF's residential sales team for eight years.

"Brian is a relationship-driven leader who is well-regarded throughout the roofing industry for his deep understanding of our customers and what drives their success," said Jim Schnepper, president, GAF. "These proven skills—and his track record for driving growth—are the hallmarks of great sales leadership. I am incredibly proud to name Brian to this critical role as we continue to expand in both the residential and commercial roofing markets."

Jim Durkin to lead residential sales

GAF also announced the appointment of Jim Durkin to Senior Vice President, Steep Slope Systems Sales, succeeding Brian Kimber in his previous role. Durkin is now responsible for the continued sales growth of GAF's residential roofing business. He previously led National Accounts and Canada sales, which he will continue to oversee in this new capacity.

Durkin joined GAF in 2000 and has held regional and national leadership positions for both residential and commercial roofing sales. Since 2010, he has been responsible for GAF's successful retail sales strategy, which has contributed significantly to the company's growth.

"Jim brings a wealth of experience and an incredible run of success to his new role," Schnepper said. "GAF has worked very hard over time to develop a team of talented leaders like Jim who have a laser-focus on exceeding our customers' expectations. Jim sets the tone—and we are confident that this customer-centric approach will lead to continued success for GAF in the residential roofing market."

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer. Through its innovative and customer-driven solutions, the company has protected homes, businesses, families and communities for over 130 years. For more information about GAF, visit www.gaf.com.

About Standard Industries

Standard Industries is a global industrial company with 15,000 employees in over 80 countries. Our industry leading businesses include GAF, BMI Group, Schiedel, Siplast, SGI and GAF Energy. Key related investment businesses include strategic investment firm 40 North and Winter Properties, a real estate investment management and development company. Through R&D, innovation, supply chain enhancement and social impact efforts we are leading the transformation of our industries. Learn more at www.standardindustries.com.

