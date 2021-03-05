Gage Cannabis Expands COOKIES Retail Footprint in Michigan, Opening Its Seventh Dispensary in the State

Located at 2712 Portage Street, COOKIES' storefront in Kalamazoo is Gage's seventh retail location in Michigan. It will carry the entire family of COOKIES offerings, including COOKIES, Lemonnade, Runtz, Powerzzzup Genetics, Minntz and Grandiflora product lines and will be open for curbside pick-up only from 8 a.m ET until 10 p.m. ET. The newest provisioning center extends access to quality cannabis products to customers throughout Western Michigan and regions bordering Lake Michigan, including Chicago, IL and South Bend, IN. During the opening weekend in late February, Gage hosted raffles and offered promotional giveaways for medical patients, and comedian and YouTube personality Carlos Davis visited the storefront.

The 3,000 square-foot retail location will create 30+ new employment opportunities in Kalamazoo and is open to both medical and adult-use consumers. To further support neighboring communities, Gage has launched a nearly $1 million social equity program in the past year that will award grants up to $50,000 to cannabis entrepreneurs in 19 social equity cities designated by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

"The Midwest is an important part of COOKIES' overall expansion plan, and our partnership with Gage Cannabis has been integral," said Berner, Founder and CEO of COOKIES . "We've seen tremendous demand from cannabis consumers in Michigan and the surrounding areas and look forward to continuing to serve them as our partnership grows with this second location."

"We have been met with overwhelming demand since opening our first COOKIES location in Detroit last year and are eager to bring the acclaimed COOKIES experience to even more cannabis enthusiasts in the Midwest," said Fabian Monaco, President of Gage. "This expansion is a testament to the market potential of Michigan's cannabis industry and we look forward to creating novel cannabis opportunities in partnership with COOKIES over the next year."

For more information about Gage or COOKIES provisioning center locations, please visit www.Cookiesmich.com or https://gageusa.com/locations/ .

ABOUT COOKIES

COOKIES , founded in 2008 by Berner (the prolific Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur) and his partner Jai (a Bay Area breeder and cultivator) is more than a premiere cannabis company; it is an authentic lifestyle brand with passionate fans all over the world. The company went mainstream in 2011 and has grown its business through the combination of globally recognized premium genetics, popular culture resonance, and social media influence. COOKIES is constantly engaged in new breeding projects to launch differentiated brands and has quickly built a grassroots cult following while remaining loyal to its brand promise: authenticity and genetics innovation.

Today, COOKIES is one of the most well-respected and top-selling cannabis brands in California and throughout the world. The company and its product are recognized globally and offer a collection of over 150 proprietary cannabis varieties and product lines including indoor and sungrown flower, pre-rolls, gel caps, vape carts, CBD Flower and medicinal mushrooms. COOKIES' seed-to-sale business allows for complete quality control at every step—from cultivation and production to customers' end retail experience. With a deep commitment to restorative justice and progressive drug policy, COOKIES actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy work and social equity initiatives.

About GAGE

Gage Cannabis Co. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 12 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Cannabis Co., visit www.gageusa.com.

Instagram: @gagecannabis

Facebook: @gageusa

Twitter: @gagecannabisco

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, [email protected]

Related Links

https://gageusa.com

SOURCE Gage Cannabis Co.

Related Links

http://www.gageusa.com

