Gage Cannabis to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 10th

DETROIT, Sept 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gage Cannabis Co. ("Gage"), based in Michigan, today announced that Bruce Linton, Executive Chairman and Fabian Monaco, President, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 10th.

DATE: Thursday, September 10th

TIME: 3:30pm EST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3fLBL3m

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Gage is one of the largest, vertically integrated operators in Michigan

Michigan is proving to be one of the biggest cannabis markets in the US, and Michigan recently surpassed Illinois in monthly marijuana sales for the third straight month

Michigan is proving to be one of the biggest cannabis markets in the US, and Michigan recently surpassed Illinois in monthly marijuana sales for the third straight month. As of August 2020, Gage commands over 10% of medical marijuana market sales in Michigan, while only operating approximately 1% of the retail locations

The average basket size of Gage retail customers has been greater than $175 for the past five months – industry leading numbers

Exclusive license holder of the illustrious Cookies brand in Michigan for cultivation, processing, and retail; opened Cookies flagship store in Detroit in January 2020

In May 2020, Gage announced an exclusive licensing agreement with SLANG Worldwide

About Gage

Gage Cannabis Co.'s operating affiliates set the standard for quality cannabis products and experience, bar none. Gage locations grow plants in small batches using 100% hydroponic cultivation methods for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking every plant to employing a proprietary drying, trimming and curing method, each step of the Gage process is deliberately designed to deliver the best flower possible.

Gage-branded provisioning center locations are currently operating in Adrian, Ferndale, Traverse City and Lansing, with additional locations slated to open in Battle Creek, River Rouge and Kalamazoo in the next few months. Other locations scheduled to open include Bay City, Buena Vista, Center Line, Grand Rapids, and Lenox Township. Gage Cannabis Co. earned an AdCann Advertising Award as the best retail storefront in the United States.

To supplement a wide range of proprietary products, Gage Cannabis Co. partners with a deep roster of internationally and local renowned brands to bring the local cannabis culture to life.

Throughout 2020 and beyond, Michiganders will enjoy the economic benefits provided by Gage's commitment to local charities and neighborhood programs in its host communities.

For more information about Gage Cannabis Co., visit www.gageusa.com .

Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

