Gage Growth Announces Third Social Equity Grant Recipient, Margaeux Bruner of Holi Smokeables

DETROIT, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE) a leading high-quality cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced their third social equity grant recipient, Margaeux Bruner , Founder of Holi Smokeables, who will be awarded the grant for her product The Holi Flower, an exclusive hemp wrap cone.

"Michigan is a state that has been deeply impacted by the tragic effects of the War on Drugs. Social equity initiatives like Gage's generous grant program provide Black-owned businesses with a more level playing field to compete with deep-pocketed operators in their community," said Bruner. "We are grateful to receive this grant from Gage in order to bring unparalleled and innovative quality hemp products and accessories to the Michigan market."

Bruner founded Holi Smokeables in December 2020 and will launch the Holi hemp wrap cone in August. The company specializes in sustainable hemp paper products and accessories that honor the ethos of the flower. Prior to founding Holi Smokeables, Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, selected Bruner to serve on the state's Marijuana Legal Workgroup, which worked to ensure that the state's marijuana proposals and regulations are fairly, equally and appropriately implemented. Bruner also previously served as the Commissioner of the Impaired Driving Safety Committee, representing qualified and registered patients. During the 2018 Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol campaign, Bruner served as a Designated Speaker and Strategist on behalf of the Marijuana Policy Project. She will be speaking at the National Cannabis Festival on August 28, 2021, as well as the NECANN Boston event on September 12, 2021.

"Our social equity program is committed to not only making Michigan's cannabis industry more accessible to entrepreneurs but also amplifying the exceptional talents that make up our business community," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "Margaeux is a tremendous business leader, and we are confident in her ability to leverage this grant to build Holi Smokeables into an impactful brand."

"We are thrilled to name Margaeux Bruner as our third social equity recipient," said Sydney Bowden, Community Coordinator at Gage. "In addition to her company being an asset to the retail sector, Bruner has been a tireless advocate for social equity in cannabis and in Michigan. We look forward to watching her grow this new venture and supporting other businesses like hers through our grant efforts."

Gage's social equity grant program consists of 20 total grants, up to $50,000 each, as well as public relations and marketing support. Additionally, the Company will support record expungement clinics and informational sessions, and will collaborate with key community organizations to provide access to cannabis educational workshops, work development programs, and employment fairs.

In 2019, Gage awarded its first social equity recipient Ryan Basore, President of Redemption Cannabis. Diop Shumake, founder of Runner's High 5K, received the 2nd grant in December of 2020. Gage will begin accepting applications for their next recipient through its social equity website later this summer. Interested candidates can apply by submitting basic business information, a business plan and other applicable information to assist in selecting the best grant-worthy applicant.

For more information about the Gage's social equity program please visit www.gageusa.com/se . For more information about Holi Smokeables, follow @Holismokables on Instagram.

About Gage

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 15 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gagecannabis.com or www.gageinvestors.com.

Instagram: @gagecannabis

Facebook: @gageusa

Twitter: @gagecannabisco

