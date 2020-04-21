Gaia Partners with Governor Jared Polis to Provide Free Online Resources to Support Colorado Community During Stay at Home Orders

BOULDER, Colo., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville, CO-based Gaia, Inc., is thrilled to have partnered with Colorado Governor, Jared Polis, and be working alongside so many like-minded, Colorado organizations, who have band together with the singular purpose of fostering support and positive change. For their part, Gaia is providing free resources to support Coloradans while they are sheltering in place at home. As a response to COVID-19, Governor Polis launched the recently announced Stay At Home CO Guide for Coloradans, where Gaia's original video content can be found.

Gaia is pleased to be offering free yoga, fitness, meditation and healthy cooking classes for both kids and adults to enjoy together, safely at home, on the official state web portal. Gaia recognizes that it is difficult to stay connected with one another, entertain our children, nourish our bodies, and maintain a healthy and balanced state of mind during this new statewide normal. By providing access to free videos and tutorials, Gaia aims to close that gap by providing a healthful balance back into the lives of Colorado community members.

"As a proud, local, Colorado-based company, Gaia is committed to working alongside Governor Polis in supporting our community and providing Coloradans with resources and outlets to remain healthy, happy, and centered during these uncharted times of uncertainty, while we are being asked to stay home," said Chief Financial Officer, Paul Tarell. "We at Gaia are focused on unifying individuals into a powerful collective connection that has the ability to manifest a new and more positive reality."

Gaia champions the evolution of consciousness through personal transformation. In our view, that encompasses the mind, the body, and the spirit and includes the physical and spiritual practice of yoga and meditation and diving into the exploration of who we are and why we are here. In simplest terms- as the world continues changing in dramatic and dynamic ways, we are all connected. And when we all remember that, we treat each other differently, which is good for humankind. This partnership and portal platform allow Gaia to continue to serve its ultimate goal and mission that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and that individuals joined together in a singular purpose are a powerful force for change.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported streaming video subscription service available in 185 countries around the world. Using a powerful combination of modern technology and ancient traditions, Gaia produces and curates transformational video content that includes guided yoga and meditation instruction, as well as series and films covering a wide variety of topics, from health and longevity to human transformation and science, all of which aim to empower the evolution of consciousness. Gaia is available on Apple TV, IOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. Subscriptions are US$11.99 a month and include exclusive, ad-free access to over 8,000 films, documentaries and original programs. Gaia is a division of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA). For more information, visit: www.gaia.com.

