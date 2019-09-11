Gaia To Premiere "REWIRED," A New Original Series Featuring World-Renowned Researcher And Lecturer Dr. Joe Dispenza On September 23

In his 13-part series REWIRED, Dr. Dispenza teaches how to change your everyday beliefs and perceptions by using consciousness to command matter and recondition the brain and body. His latest research confirmed that we have an innate ability to create and control electromagnetic signatures within the brain that allow us to manifest new opportunities in life. Each episode of the series guides you through these topics, helping to transform yourself and achieve heart-brain coherence.

Dr. Dispenza also focuses on the intersection between quantum physics and neuroscience, where he provides a series of interactive exercises and intensive meditations to reprogram the brain. These profound learnings can help to achieve neuroplasticity – the key to accessing the deepest levels of the subconscious that rewire neural connections needed to evoke positive change.

Dr. Dispenza draws from the latest data and research in his books, lectures and this series to illustrate case studies in which individuals have actually reprogrammed themselves to achieve optimal happiness, success and health.

The first episode, "Introduction to the Brain: From Thinking, to Doing, to Being," will premiere September 23 with a new episode added every Monday afterward. See a trailer for the series here: REWIRED

Dr. Dispenza is an internationally renowned researcher, educator, and New York Times best-selling author who has been invited to speak in more than 45 countries. In his comprehensible and compassionate style, Dr. Dispenza regularly gives seminars to audiences in the thousands, challenging mainstream paradigms by pairing scientifically sound principles with timeless metaphysical philosophy.

As a researcher, he has partnered with notable scientists to perform extensive research on the effects of meditation on the brain and body, using electroencephalography (EEGs) and individual energy field testing. He has also tested the effects of meditation on gene expression and immune regulation, as well as heart rate variability and telomere length. His newest New York Times best seller is titled "Becoming Supernatural: How Common People are Doing the Uncommon," which serves as the culmination of his latest research demystifying the body's seven energy centers and how you can balance them to heal your mind and body.

"I am excited about REWIRED, this all new series for members of GAIA TV," said Dr. Dispenza, CEO of Encephalon, Inc. "My intent is that viewers are inspired to get beyond themselves by sharing my research about how our thoughts affect our brain, our body, and our life. This is a time in history where it's not enough to know, this is a time in history to know how."

Dr. Dispenza will deliver a presentation at Gaia's new state-of-the-art event center, GaiaSphere, located at Gaia headquarters in Boulder, Colorado on October 25-27. During this event, Dr. Dispenza will address the neuroscience of personal transformation by blending quantum physics with the science of the mind-body connection to help people understand what is truly possible in their lives. The event is already sold out, but is available to stream live via a Live Access membership. For more information on Dr. Joe Dispenza at GaiaSphere, visit: https://www.gaia.com/events/joe-dispenza-becoming-supernatural

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported streaming video subscription service available in 185 countries around the world. Using a powerful combination of modern technology and ancient traditions, Gaia produces and curates transformational video content that includes guided yoga and meditation instruction, as well as series and films covering a wide variety of topics, from health and longevity to human transformation and science, all of which aim to empower the evolution of consciousness. Gaia is available on Apple TV, IOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. Subscriptions are US$11.99 a month and include exclusive, ad-free access to over 8,000 films, documentaries and original programs. For more information, visit: www.gaia.com

About GaiaSphere

GaiaSphere is a state-of-the-art community space at the Gaia Headquarters in Boulder, CO. Here, attendees can meet and connect with their favorite speakers and explore the latest research in conscious development. GaiaSphere offers two ways to participate: In Person or Online via a Live Access Subscription. Upcoming speakers include Caroline Myss, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Nassim Haramein, Gregg Braden, Bruce Lipton and Graham Hancock. For more information, visit https://www.gaia.com/events.

