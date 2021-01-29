Gail Glave Named Managing Director at Tiger Capital Group

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Capital Group today announced that Director of Field Financial Operations Gail Glave has been promoted to Managing Director.

As a key leader in the retail disposition practice of the asset appraisal, disposition and investment firm, she serves as both a senior financial analyst and operations specialist, responsible for financial modeling, tracking and analyzing daily sales data, and the on-site management of Tiger's field supervisors.

Gail Glave

"Gail is on the leading edge of liquidation analysis," said Tiger Chief Operating Officer Michael McGrail. "Her leadership role in developing Tiger's Insight Analytics is grounded in her ability to analyze data, at the most granular level, to find insights that improve our client's operations and sales."

"On top of that," McGrail continued, "her store level expertise in retail operations, including merchandising and discount modeling is unmatched. She brings a valuable 'merchant's perspective' to all Tiger projects."

Over the course of her 23-year career at Tiger and predecessor company The Nassi Group, Glave has managed selective store closing sales and chainwide liquidations for such brands as Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Payless Shoe Source, Toys R Us, Modell's, Gander Mountain, Sports Authority, Bon-Ton Stores, Circuit City, Border's, Cost Plus World Market, Fashion Bug, Linens 'n Things, Fred Meyer Jewelers, Saks Off Fifth, Whitehall Jewelers, and Shreve, Crump & Low Fine Jewelers.

Glave began her career with the Tiger family of companies as an Assistant Financial Analyst at The Nassi Group in 1997. She was promoted to Lead Financial Analyst in 2003, and Director of Field Financial Operations in 2017. Prior to Tiger, she was Jewelry Operations Director at Best Products, Inc. from 1986 to 1996, where she managed communications to 230 jewelry managers, designed operational plans and created special promotional events.

A resident of Virginia, Glave earned her Bachelor of Science Degree from Frostburg State University.

