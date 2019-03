NEW YORK, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the annual PRWeek U.S. Awards last night, Weber Shandwick president Gail Heimann was named Outstanding Agency Professional of the Year. Heimann was honored for her dedication to accelerating innovation across the firm and the industry. PRWeek noted that peers describe her as "leading figure in our industry" with "a remarkable vision for where the industry is headed." The publication recognized Heimann for her role in driving Weber Shandwick's growth, evolving the firm's capabilities and strengthening its roster of talent.

"Gail is a creative powerhouse and a fearless leader who is propelling our agency and our industry steadfastly into the future," said Andy Polansky, CEO, Weber Shandwick. "She constantly pushes the boundaries on creativity and innovation, and passionately works to foster better opportunities for the next generation of communications pros. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with her every day."

Weber Shandwick was also celebrated for its work with client partners Anheuser-Busch and Nestlé/Lean Cuisine across four categories, including 3PM (Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC) receiving honorable mention for Campaign of the Year for Bud Light's "Browns Victory Fridge" campaign. Additional honors included:

Bud Light's " Cleveland Browns Victory Fridge " campaign with 3PM (Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC) was awarded Best in Creative Excellence and Best in Promotional Event

" campaign with (Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC) was awarded Best in Creative Excellence and Best in Promotional Event Budweiser's "Bud on Mars" campaign with 3PM (Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC) was awarded Best in Technology

(Weber Shandwick in partnership with PMK-BNC) was awarded Best in Technology "The ItAll Social Experiment" campaign with Nestlé/Lean Cuisine was named Best in Data Insight

The 2019 PRWeek U.S. Awards honors are among several recognitions earned by the agency in the past year, including being named an Ad Age Best Place to Work in 2019, ranking number one on The Holmes Report's 2018 Global Creative Index for the second consecutive year and being recognized as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year for four years running (2018, 2017, 2016, 2015).

