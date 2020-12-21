Gain Unique Benefits, Advocacy With Membership to the American Land Title Association

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 6,400 member companies working together to build a stronger industry, the American Land Title Association (ALTA) provides land title insurance professionals access to valuable resources that help their businesses differentiate themselves from the competition. ALTA membership includes a number of benefits, including communicating the latest news affecting the title insurance industry, providing ongoing education and professional development and advocating to legislators on behalf of its members' interests.

ALTA represents members on the national level and works with state land title associations at the state level, advocating for their business needs and working with members of Congress, state legislators and other decision-makers. ALTA's relationships with lawmakers help provide valuable opportunities to educate and advocate on behalf of the industry.

ALTA's active and committed membership includes title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, underwriters, abstracters and real estate attorneys. The majority of ALTA members are small business owners who rely on the variety of benefits and services ALTA provides. For more information on the benefits of ALTA membership, visit www.alta.org.

About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States. More than two-thirds of ALTA's 6,400 member companies are considered small businesses. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations and closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

