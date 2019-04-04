Gain Unique Insights into New Mobility Solutions and Innovative Business Models at Frost & Sullivan's Intelligent Mobility Symposium

Annual flagship event to take place at the Jumeirah Carlton Tower Hotel and the Palace of Westminster, London, on 10 and 11 July 2019

LONDON, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disruptive technologies and digital capabilities are sweeping the world's leading cities, rapidly transforming the urban mobility landscape. The future of mobility will be highly integrated, electric and autonomous, aimed at delivering a seamless travel experience.

Against a backdrop of technology-led disruption and service-led innovation, cities willing to make bold moves in advancing and diversifying their urban transport systems will lead the race towards sustainable mobility as part of a truly connected and efficient mobility ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan will evaluate new use cases, pricing and business models for new innovative mobility solutions at its 11th Annual Intelligent Mobility event, taking place at the Jumeirah Carlton Hotel in London on 10 and 11 July 2019.

Key benefits of attending include:

Join over 300 influencers and visionaries in the global automotive industry—ranging from senior executives representing OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, financial institutions, mobility integrators and mass transport operations to policymakers, city planners and futurists—and gain access to actionable insights and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Debate the diverse philosophies that underpin 'mobility-as-a-service' (MaaS), examine the potential of new business models and identify emerging revenue opportunities.

Learn how to navigate the minefield of opportunities and challenges stemming from converging Mega Trends, technology innovations, regulatory changes and competitive pressures.

This unique, two-day forum is complemented by an invitation-only, public-versus-private transport debate at the House of Commons, featuring high-profile panel speakers' perspectives on the evolving business models of the future and their visionary insights into the future of mobility in smart cities.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

