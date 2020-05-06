PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock announced the new Worlds in Crisis DLC and the free v4.0 update for its massive space sandbox 4X strategy game, Galactic Civilizations® III today.

Worlds in Crisis introduces several new world events with ideological choices, new planet types, and over a dozen new planet features. Long-time players will find many new strategic options while players picking up the game for the very first time will also encounter exciting new experiences.

The free v4.0 update adds huge performance increases and makes vast visual improvements to the game's planets, both on the surface and from orbit. A massive list of additional balance and AI improvements also accompany v4.0, which is already in opt-in. The current changelog is available here .

In Worlds in Crisis, players may encounter worlds struggling with crises from planetary mutations, to raging pandemics, to murderers on the loose, and much more. Each crisis tells a planet's story and the player's decisions on how to handle them will determine how it resolves in the end.

There are also several new planet types to explore, offering new and exciting bonuses for those brave enough to colonize them. Players might encounter a sterile planet that isn't meant for housing life, but is suited for the experiments of a mad scientist, or a beautiful and serene tranquil type world, perfect for retirement and tourism. New islands, continents, and landmasses provide many new options.

"This massive update to the game wouldn't have been possible without our community," said Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "Without their saved games, some of the gameplay and AI improvements just wouldn't have been possible. Some of these saved games involved over 60 hours! That's 60 hours in a single play-through. These saved games allowed us to really see all kinds of interesting and emergent gameplay that happens after that many hours that benefit both epic players and those just starting out."

The Worlds in Crisis DLC is coming soon to Steam and Stardock for $4.99. For more details, visit the forums .

Galactic Civilizations III is available on Steam or Stardock for $39.99. Learn more: www.galciv3.com .

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of PC games and desktop software founded in 1991. Its games include Star Control: Origins, Sins of a Solar Empire, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilizations and Ashes of the Singularity.

