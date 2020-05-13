Galactic Civilizations III 5th Anniversary Update and Worlds in Crisis -DLC Released Today

PLYMOUTH, Mich., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock released the new Worlds in Crisis DLC and free anniversary update to celebrate 5 years for its massive space sandbox 4X strategy game, Galactic Civilizations® III today.

Worlds in Crisis introduces several new world events with ideological choices, new planet types, and over a dozen new planet features. Long-time players will find many new strategic options while new players will also enjoy new experiences.

The free anniversary update adds huge performance increases and makes vast visual improvements to the game's planets, both on the surface and from orbit. A lengthy list of balance and AI improvements also accompany v4.0.

In Worlds in Crisis, players may encounter worlds struggling with crises from planetary mutations, to raging pandemics, dangerous murderers, and much more. Each crisis tells a planet's story and the player's decisions on how to handle them will determine how it all resolves.

There are also several new planet types to explore, offering new and exciting bonuses for those who colonize them. Players might encounter a sterile planet that isn't meant for housing life, but is suited for the experiments of a mad scientist, or a beautiful and serene tranquil type world, perfect for retirement and tourism. New islands, continents, and landmasses provide many new options.

"This massive update to the game wouldn't have been possible without our community," said Stardock CEO Brad Wardell. "Without their saved games, some of the gameplay and AI improvements just wouldn't have been possible. Some of these saved games involved over 60 hours! That's 60 hours in a single play-through. These saved games allowed us to really see all kinds of interesting and emergent gameplay that happens after that many hours that benefit both epic players, and those just starting out."

The Worlds in Crisis DLC is now available on Steam and Stardock for $4.99. For more details, visit the forums.

Get Galactic Civilizations III on Steam or Stardock for $39.99. Learn more: www.galciv3.com.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/8pl8y6AN_z8

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

About Stardock: Stardock is a developer and publisher of PC games and desktop software founded in 1991. Its games include Star Control: Origins, Sins of a Solar Empire, Offworld Trading Company, Galactic Civilizations and Ashes of the Singularity.

