Galaga Chronicles Bolsters Team With a 'Star Trek' Producer and an Emmy-Winning Animation Studio

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nuttery has teamed up with Hollywood writer/producer Roberto Orci and Emmy award-winning animation studio, ShadowMachine, to help shepherd the animated sci-fi saga "Galaga Chronicles" based on Bandai Namco's classic arcade game. Known for movies such as 'Transformers', 'The Amazing Spiderman 2', 'Star Trek', and creator of iconic television shows including 'Sleepy Hollow' and 'Scorpion', Orci will add his science fiction expertise to the project. ShadowMachine, producer of acclaimed shows such as 'BoJack Horseman', 'Robot Chicken', and 'Final Space', will be the animation production company. Orci and ShadowMachine join Meow Wolf who is also a producer on the project alongside The Nuttery.

Galaga Logo

Roberto Orci will work with The Nuttery to shape the vast and sprawling Galaga Chronicles Universe by adding his unique creativity to the project. Orci will also serve as an Executive Producer.

"Galaga is one of the games I played growing up. I have fond memories of the quarters and hours upon hours I spent playing the game. I look forward to working with The Nuttery and to capture that magic in an exciting new format," says Roberto Orci.

A pioneer in animation and one of the most established animation houses, ShadowMachine will help shape a unique series with their extensive creative and production experience.

"This is by far one of the best video game adaptations I've ever read or been a part of! It is an absolute playground for animation," says Alexander Bulkley, CEO & Founder of ShadowMachine.

"We couldn't be more stoked to have this level of creativity and craftsmanship on board our space adventure. Roberto's incredible sense of story and science fiction mastery and ShadowMachine's excellent animation and design chops have already elevated the project to the next level. I think we are sitting on an amazing origin story for Galaga that will not disappoint fans of the game, or of science fiction in general," says Magnus Jansson, CEO of The Nuttery.

The Nuttery first announced the project at last year's San Diego Comic Con, a unique animated brand extension of BANDAI NAMCO's 36-year-old arcade gaming classic. The animated re-imagining of the iconic game is planned for a 12-episode inaugural season.

"In the initial development, we have focused on creating a solid foundation of the meta universe - building out an intricate and vast tapestry of intergalactic politics, strife, and endless new possibilities. The first series is a small part in the grand scheme and will be a story of hope, sacrifice, and family - all wrapped up in what is shaping up to be an incredible sci-fi adventure with some really awesome characters. This first series will lay the groundwork for the entire meta universe and many more installments to come," says Roberto Orci.

About The Nuttery Entertainment



THE NUTTERY ENTERTAINMENT is a digital-first entertainment studio, creating the next-generation of standout, premium content for new and emerging platforms. The Nuttery Entertainment brings together world-class content and top-tier partnerships together with decades of industry experience - utilizing new business and distribution models in a digital and fan-centric approach to content creation. The Nuttery Entertainment works laterally across most genres with a focus on games and animation entertainment. The Nuttery was founded by award-winning writer/director Magnus Jansson and producer Erik Öhrner. More information about the company and its projects can be found at www.nutteryentertainment.com.

About ShadowMachine



SHADOWMACHINE is an award winning animation production house with studio locations in Los Angeles and Portland. Together with a world-class crew of artists, designers, writers, directors, and animators the company has produced more than a dozen broadcast series, hundreds of episodes of television and specializes in all formats of animation including 2D, 3D/CGI, Stop-Motion and everything in between. Co-Founded in 1999 by Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico, ShadowMachine is a recognized industry leader for creative world-building, comedy-craft and the art of storytelling.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment



BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., a part of BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc., is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive contents - including all major video game consoles, amusement machines (arcade products) and network platforms such as mobile and online. The company is known for creating and publishing many of the industry's top video game franchises, including PAC-MAN™, TEKKEN™, SOULCALIBUR™, GALAGA™, RIDGE RACER™ and ACE COMBAT™. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://bandainamcoent.co.jp/english.

