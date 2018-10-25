Galaxy Entertainment Group Announces Selected Unaudited Q3 2018 Financial Data

GEG: Delivered Solid Performance, Driven by Mass, VIP & Operational Execution, Despite Playing Unlucky

Q3 Group Net Revenue* of $13.0 billion , up 6% year-on-year and down 7% quarter-on-quarter

, up 6% year-on-year and down 7% quarter-on-quarter Q3 Group Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 billion , up 10% year-on-year and down 10% quarter-on-quarter

, up 10% year-on-year and down 10% quarter-on-quarter Played unlucky in Q3 which decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $332 million , Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 billion , up 16% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter

, Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of , up 16% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $16.7 billion , up 29% year-on-year and up 2% quarter-on-quarter

Galaxy Macau™: Continued Solid Performance, Despite Playing Unlucky

Q3 Net Revenue* of $9.3 billion , up 7% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter

, up 7% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 billion , up 9% year-on-year and down 8% quarter-on-quarter

, up 9% year-on-year and down 8% quarter-on-quarter Played unlucky in Q3 which decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $323 million , Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion , up 14% year-on-year and down 2% quarter-on-quarter

, Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of , up 14% year-on-year and down 2% quarter-on-quarter Hotel occupancy for Q3 across the five hotels was virtually 100%

StarWorld Macau: Continued Solid Performance Driven by Mass

Q3 Net Revenue* of $2.9 billion , up 7% year-on-year and down 5% quarter-on-quarter

, up 7% year-on-year and down 5% quarter-on-quarter Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $927 million , up 16% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter

, up 16% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter Played unlucky in Q3 which decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $5 million , Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $932 million , up 24% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter

, Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of , up 24% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter Hotel occupancy for Q3 was virtually 100%

Broadway Macau™: A Unique Family Friendly Resort, Strongly Supported By Macau SMEs

Q3 Net Revenue* of $145 million , up 38% year-on-year and up 11% quarter-on-quarter

, up 38% year-on-year and up 11% quarter-on-quarter Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $9 million , versus $(4) million in prior year and $2 million in Q2 2018

, versus in prior year and in Q2 2018 Played unlucky in Q3 which decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $4 million , Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $13 million , versus $(4) million in prior year and $4 million in Q2 2018

, Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of , versus in prior year and in Q2 2018 Hotel occupancy for Q3 was 96%

Balance Sheet: Healthy Balance Sheet

Cash and liquid investments were $43.3 billion and net cash of $34.7 billion as at 30 September 2018

and net cash of as at Debt of $8.6 billion as at 30 September 2018 , primarily reflects ongoing treasury yield management initiative

as at , primarily reflects ongoing treasury yield management initiative Paying the previously announced special dividend of $0.50 per share on 26 October 2018

Development Update: Continuing to Pursue Development Opportunities

Cotai Phases 3 & 4 -- Continue to move forward with Phases 3 & 4, with a strong focus on non-gaming, primarily targeting MICE, entertainment, family facilities and also including gaming

Hengqin -- Plans moving forward to develop a low-density integrated resort to complement our high-energy entertainment resorts in Macau

International -- Continuously exploring opportunities in overseas markets, including Japan

*Net Revenue is calculated in accordance with the new accounting standard and the comparison percentage is over the restated Net Revenue in Q3 2017 and Q2 2018.

Dr. Lui Che Woo, Chairman of GEG said:

"I am pleased to report that GEG delivered solid results for the three months period ended 30 September 2018. Before going into details of our results I would like to make a few comments concerning super typhoon Mangkhut which impacted Macau last month.

On 16 September 2018 Macau experienced super typhoon Mangkhut which was reportedly as strong as Hato in August last year. Macau saw significantly less damages and injuries during this No. 10 typhoon Mangkhut, thanks to the precautionary measures taken by the Macau SAR Government and the community, including team members of GEG.

Firstly I would like to thank the Macau SAR Government for their leadership during this challenging event. I would also acknowledge the significant efforts of the civil protection teams, the broader community, our staff and fellow Concessionaires. Significant advanced warning was given which allowed for timely preparation. The Concessionaires, including GEG, worked closely with the Government both pre and post typhoon and helped the community recover from the event. In all, with strong leadership, active community involvement and careful preparation, Macau was substantially less impacted by typhoon Mangkhut when compared to previous typhoons.

Despite increased competition, with new property openings both in Macau and regionally, GEG delivered solid results with Q3 Adjusted EBITDA growing 10% year-on-year to $3.9 billion. It should be noted that during the quarter gaming operations played unlucky which reduced EBITDA by approximately $0.3 billion. Additionally Macau experienced adverse impacts from both the World Cup in July and typhoon Mangkhut in September. We continue to drive every segment of our business with a particular focus on yielding our resorts. GEG's renowned 'World Class, Asian Heart' service combined with our differentiated resorts offerings have resulted in our portfolio of hotels reporting virtually full occupancy.

GEG remains financially healthy with a solid balance sheet. Our balance sheet combined with substantial cash flow from operations allows us to return capital to shareholders through special dividends and to fund our development pipeline and international expansion plans. These include Cotai Phases 3 & 4, Hengqin and Japan. On 26 October 2018 we will pay the previously announced special dividend of $0.50 per share.

The continued growth in the rapidly emerging and underpenetrated middle-class in Mainland China and their demand for leisure and travel gives us confidence in the longer term outlook for Macau. However, I do acknowledge that the current international trade tensions, rising interest rates and a slowing economy may impact consumer sentiment in the short term. We are committed to support the Macau SAR Government's vision to develop Macau into a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

I am very proud of our team members and I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to our executive team and all team members for their commitment and efforts in delivering these results, especially during typhoon Mangkhut."

Macau Market Overview

Macau's Gross Gaming Revenue ("GGR") for Q3 2018 was $71.7 billion, up 10% year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter. This is the 9th reported consecutive quarter of YoY growth. These results were achieved despite the negative impact of super typhoon Mangkhut.

During the period, visitor arrivals to Macau were 9.0 million, up 9% year-on-year, in which visitors from Mainland China grew at a faster rate of 13%. Overnight visitors grew 7% year-on-year, with the average length of stay rising by 0.1 day year-on-year to 2.27 days.

Group Financial Results

Q3 2018

During Q3 2018, the Group's net revenue increased 6% year-on-year and decreased 7% quarter-on-quarter to $13.0 billion. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% year-on-year and decreased 10% quarter-on-quarter to $3.9 billion. Galaxy Macau™'s Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% year-on-year and decreased 8% quarter-on-quarter to $3.0 billion. StarWorld Macau's Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% year-on-year and decreased 6% quarter-on-quarter to $927 million. Broadway Macau™'s Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million versus $(4) million in Q3 2017 and $2 million in Q2 2018.

Latest twelve months Group Adjusted EBITDA was up 29% year-on-year and up 2% quarter-on-quarter to $16.7 billion.

During Q3 2018, GEG played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $332 million. Normalized Q3 2018 Adjusted EBITDA grew 16% year-on-year and decreased 6% quarter-on-quarter to $4.2 billion.

The Group's total GGR on a management basis[1] in Q3 2018 was $15.8 billion, up 6% year-on-year and down 8% quarter-on-quarter. Total mass table GGR was $6.6 billion, up 8% year-on-year and down 3% quarter-on-quarter. Total VIP GGR was $8.6 billion, up 5% year-on-year and down 12% quarter-on-quarter. Total electronic GGR was $0.6 billion, up 10% year-on-year and up 8% quarter-on-quarter.

Group (HK$'m) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Revenues: Net Gaming 10,292 11,898 11,068 Non-gaming 1,262 1,270 1,358 Construction Materials 680 757 569 Total Net Revenue[2] 12,234 13,925 12,995 Adjusted EBITDA 3,522 4,326 3,879 Gaming Statistics[3] (HK$'b) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Rolling Chip Volume 235.0 289.3 264.5 Win Rate % 3.5% 3.4% 3.3% Win 8.2 9.8 8.6 Mass Table Drop 14.9 16.4 16.7 Win Rate % 40.9% 41.8% 39.6% Win 6.1 6.8 6.6 Electronic Gaming Volume 15.6 18.2 18.2 Win Rate % 3.6% 3.1% 3.4% Win 0.6 0.6 0.6 Total GGR Win 14.9 17.2 15.8

Balance Sheet and Special Dividend

The Group's balance sheet remains liquid and healthy. As of 30 September 2018, cash and liquid investments were $43.3 billion and net cash was $34.7 billion. Total debt was $8.6 billion at 30 September 2018, same as at 30 June 2018. Our debt primarily reflects a treasury management exercise where interest income on cash holdings exceeds corresponding borrowing costs. Our healthy balance sheet combined with solid cash flow from operations allows us to return capital to shareholders via special dividends and to fund our development pipeline and international expansion ambitions. On 26 October 2018 the Group will pay the previously announced special dividend of $0.50 per share.

Galaxy Macau™

In Q3 2018, Galaxy Macau™'s net revenue was $9.3 billion, up 7% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 billion, up 9% year-on-year and down 8% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin under HKFRS was 32% (Q3 2017: 31%).

Galaxy Macau™ played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $323 million in Q3 2018. Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 billion, up 14% year-on-year and down 2% quarter-on-quarter. The combined five hotels registered occupancy was virtually 100% in Q3 2018.

Galaxy Macau™ (HK$'m) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Revenues: Net Gaming 7,617 8,869 8,181 Hotel / F&B / Others 857 820 888 Mall 222 260 268 Total Net Revenue[4] 8,696 9,949 9,337 Adjusted EBITDA 2,710 3,219 2,957 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 31% 32% 32% Gaming Statistics[5] (HK$'m) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Rolling Chip Volume 164,876 208,506 189,607 Win Rate % 3.6% 3.5% 3.4% Win 5,854 7,304 6,354 Mass Table Drop 9,619 10,390 10,723 Win Rate % 43.3% 44.4% 41.4% Win 4,169 4,610 4,434 Electronic Gaming Volume 11,708 13,311 13,026 Win Rate % 4.1% 3.6% 4.0% Win 482 473 527 Total GGR Win 10,505 12,387 11,315

StarWorld Macau

StarWorld Macau's net revenue was $2.9 billion, up 7% year-on-year and down 5% quarter-on-quarter in Q3 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was $927 million, up 16% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin under HKFRS increased to 32% (Q3 2017: 29%).

StarWorld Macau played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $5 million in Q3 2018. Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA was $932 million, up 24% year-on-year and down 6% quarter-on-quarter. Hotel occupancy was virtually 100% in Q3 2018.

StarWorld Macau (HK$'m) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Revenues: Net Gaming 2,599 2,938 2,794 Hotel / F&B / Others 113 109 110 Mall 12 13 12 Total Net Revenue[6] 2,724 3,060 2,916 Adjusted EBITDA 799 987 927 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 29% 32% 32% Gaming Statistics[7] (HK$'m) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Rolling Chip Volume 66,891 79,703 73,750 Win Rate % 3.4% 3.0% 3.0% Win 2,292 2,407 2,191 Mass Table Drop 3,569 4,092 4,034 Win Rate % 39.9% 41.6% 41.7% Win 1,425 1,704 1,680 Electronic Gaming Volume 1,570 1,920 1,945 Win Rate % 2.6% 2.4% 2.1% Win 41 46 41 Total GGR Win 3,758 4,157 3,912

Broadway Macau™

Broadway Macau™ is a unique family friendly, street entertainment and food resort supported by Macau SMEs, it does not have a VIP gaming component. Broadway Macau™'s net revenue for Q3 2018 was $145 million, up 38% year-on-year and up 11% quarter-on-quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $9 million, versus $(4) million in prior year and $2 million in Q2 2018.

Broadway Macau™ played unlucky in its gaming operations which decreased its Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $4 million in Q3 2018. Normalized Q3 Adjusted EBITDA was $13 million, versus $(4) million in prior year and $4 million in Q2 2018. Hotel occupancy was 96% in Q3 2018.

Broadway Macau™ (HK$'m) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Revenues: Net Gaming 47 63 65 Hotel / F&B / Others 49 58 69 Mall 9 10 11 Total Net Revenue[8] 105 131 145 Adjusted EBITDA (4) 2 9 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (4)% 2% 6% Gaming Statistics[9] (HK$'m) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Mass Table Drop 184 223 242 Win Rate % 26.1% 26.2% 25.7% Win 48 59 62 Electronic Gaming Volume 183 516 509 Win Rate % 3.1% 2.4% 2.1% Win 6 12 11 Total GGR Win 54 71 73

City Clubs

City Clubs contributed $28 million of Adjusted EBITDA to the Group's earnings for Q3 2018, down 3% year-on-year and was flat quarter-on-quarter.

City Clubs (HK$'m) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Total Net Revenue[10] 29 28 28 Adjusted EBITDA 29 28 28 Gaming Statistics[11] (HK$'m) Q3 2017 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Rolling Chip Volume 3,274 1,109 1,134 Win Rate % 2.3% 3.0% 5.2% Win 76 33 59 Mass Table Drop 1,570 1,661 1,678 Win Rate % 29.4% 27.9% 25.8% Win 462 463 432 Electronic Gaming Volume 2,177 2,493 2,722 Win Rate % 1.8% 1.7% 1.6% Win 38 41 42 Total GGR Win 576 537 533

Construction Materials Division

The Construction Materials Division contributed Adjusted EBITDA of $197 million in Q3 2018, up 5% year-on-year and down 37% quarter-on-quarter.

Development Update

Cotai -- The Next Chapter

GEG is uniquely positioned for long term growth. We continue to move forward with Phases 3 & 4, which will include approximately 4,500 hotel rooms, including family and premium high end rooms, 400,000 square feet of MICE space, a 500,000 square feet 16,000-seat multi-purpose arena, F&B, retail and casinos, among others. We look forward to formally announcing our development plans in the future.

Hengqin

We continue to make progress with our concept plan for our Hengqin project. Hengqin will allow GEG to develop a low density leisure destination resort that will complement our high energy resorts in Macau.

International

On 20 July 2018 the Japanese Diet passed the Integrated Resort ("IR") Bill. We are very pleased with the recent passing of the IR Bill in Japan. We view Japan as a great long term growth opportunity that will complement our Macau operations and our other international expansion ambitions. GEG, together with Monte-Carlo SBM from the Principality of Monaco and our Japanese partners, look forward to bringing our brand of World Class IRs to Japan.

Selected Major Awards in Q3 2018

Award Presenter GEG Asiamoney Asia's Outstanding Companies Poll -- Most Outstanding Company in Hong Kong - Consumer Discretionary Sector Asiamoney Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility Award Mirror Post Galaxy Macau™ Asia's Leading Casino Resort 2018 The 25th World Travel Awards StarWorld Macau Selected Restaurant

- Feng Wei Ju

- Jade De Jardin Ctrip Gourmet List 2018 Construction Materials Division Grand Award-Excellence in Environmental Disclosure Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards 17th Hong Kong OSH Award Safety Performance Award - Other Industries Occupational Safety and Health Council

Outlook

We will continue to focus on driving every segment of our business and allocate resources to the highest and best use, whilst at the same time we will continue to exercise prudent cost control. Our philosophy is to manage the business over the medium to longer term horizon, but we are always conscience of shorter term impacts.

Our healthy balance sheet allows us to return capital to shareholders through special dividends and fund both our local development pipeline and explore international expansion opportunities. These include Phases 3 & 4, Hengqin and Japan.

Mainland China has significant demand for leisure, tourism and travel and GEG is well positioned to capitalize on this demand. The continuing expansion of the high speed train network and the opening of the Hong Kong - Zhuhai - Macau Bridge will further improve access to Macau. We believe that these infrastructure projects combined with the integration of the Greater Bay Area will continue to drive longer term growth in Macau.

However in the shorter term we are conscience of the potential impact of international trade tensions, rising interest rates and currency fluctuations. Additionally we continue to plan for the introduction of the full smoking ban, with the introduction of additional and upgraded smoking lounges early next year.

GEG with its world class portfolio of resorts, healthy balance sheet combined with our integrated resort development pipeline in Macau is well positioned for the future. GEG is committed to support the Macau Government's vision to develop Macau into a World Center of Tourism and Leisure.

[1] The primary difference between statutory gross revenue and management basis gross revenue is the treatment of City Clubs revenue where fee income is reported on a statutory basis and gross gaming revenue is reported on a management basis. At the group level the gaming statistics include Company owned resorts plus City Clubs. [2] Total net revenue is reported under the new accounting standard and the corresponding figures for past periods are restated. [3] Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives. [4] Total net revenue is reported under the new accounting standard and the corresponding figures for past periods are restated. [5] Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives. [6] Total net revenue is reported under the new accounting standard and the corresponding figures for past periods are restated. [7] Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives. [8] Total net revenue is reported under the new accounting standard and the corresponding figures for past periods are restated. [9] Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives. [10] Total net revenue is reported under the new accounting standard and the corresponding figures for past periods are restated. [11] Gaming statistics are presented before deducting commission and incentives.

